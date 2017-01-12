Couple pleas to come home as legal nightmare drags on

The head of the Irish Innocence Project has criticised the Greek justice system after a Carlow woman’s husband who is fighting to clear his name of crimes independent evidence shows he did not commit was prevented from attending his own appeal hearing in that country.

Barrister David Langwallmer, who is also co-director of the European Innocence Network, attended the hearing in the Greek Supreme Court on behalf of Julie and Mark Marku, and said it lasted barely an hour and left him more sceptical than ever about the impartiality of the judiciary.

“The idea that someone can’t attend their own hearing is totally bizarre. Clearly they did not want him to be there because they did not want him to talk,” he said.

Mark, 31, from Albania, met Julie (nee O’Reilly) in Greece in 2007 and the couple married in 2009 in Ireland where they made their home. But while he was in Greece working temporarily in 2010 he was among eight Albanian men arrested for a series of robberies and charged with 15 offences each.

They were tried and convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 18 years in prison despite the fact that no evidence was produced for 11 of the charges and Mark was in Ireland on six of the dates cited.

Lawyers and law students from the Irish Innocence Project, with experts in the US project, proved Mark’s presence in Ireland and revealed major flaws in the prosecution case.

Mark appealed his conviction but his challenge was rejected and he then turned to the Supreme Court which reserved judgement after yesterday’s brief hearing.

He was released on an eight-year parole last April with strict conditions, including that he not leave the island of Crete, which meant he could not travel to the mainland for the hearing.

He also can not return to Ireland although Julie said the Greek authorities had indicated they would consider letting him go if Ireland issued a visa for him. However, the visa authorities here said they had to await a decision from Greece first.

“We’re going around in circles on the visa issue for the last 13 months,” Julie said from Greece. “The Supreme Court is supposed to come back with a decision in a month but realistically, that could be four or five months and while we have to be hopeful that it will go our way, we don’t have any expectations. All we want to do now is get home to Ireland.”

The couple will consider going to the European Court of Human Rights if the Supreme Court rules against Mark but David Langwallner said such a step should not be necessary.

“The Greek justice system is under trial here. They have been totally exposed as to the corruption in their processes. But if a case raises questions like we’ve got our identification evidence all wrong, we’ve got our DNA evidence all wrong, our police are engaged in egregious misconduct, we’re racist — all of that sort of stuff — then they’ll do everything to cover up the tracks.”