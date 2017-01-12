Home»Today's Stories

Couple pleas to come home as legal nightmare drags on

Thursday, January 12, 2017
By Caroline O'Doherty
Senior Reporter

The head of the Irish Innocence Project has criticised the Greek justice system after a Carlow woman’s husband who is fighting to clear his name of crimes independent evidence shows he did not commit was prevented from attending his own appeal hearing in that country.

Julie and Mark Marku in Chania, Crete.

Barrister David Langwallmer, who is also co-director of the European Innocence Network, attended the hearing in the Greek Supreme Court on behalf of Julie and Mark Marku, and said it lasted barely an hour and left him more sceptical than ever about the impartiality of the judiciary.

“The idea that someone can’t attend their own hearing is totally bizarre. Clearly they did not want him to be there because they did not want him to talk,” he said.

Mark, 31, from Albania, met Julie (nee O’Reilly) in Greece in 2007 and the couple married in 2009 in Ireland where they made their home. But while he was in Greece working temporarily in 2010 he was among eight Albanian men arrested for a series of robberies and charged with 15 offences each.

READ NEXT Call for self-harm risk assessments to be carried out in A&E departments

They were tried and convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 18 years in prison despite the fact that no evidence was produced for 11 of the charges and Mark was in Ireland on six of the dates cited.

Lawyers and law students from the Irish Innocence Project, with experts in the US project, proved Mark’s presence in Ireland and revealed major flaws in the prosecution case.

Mark appealed his conviction but his challenge was rejected and he then turned to the Supreme Court which reserved judgement after yesterday’s brief hearing.

He was released on an eight-year parole last April with strict conditions, including that he not leave the island of Crete, which meant he could not travel to the mainland for the hearing.

He also can not return to Ireland although Julie said the Greek authorities had indicated they would consider letting him go if Ireland issued a visa for him. However, the visa authorities here said they had to await a decision from Greece first.

“We’re going around in circles on the visa issue for the last 13 months,” Julie said from Greece. “The Supreme Court is supposed to come back with a decision in a month but realistically, that could be four or five months and while we have to be hopeful that it will go our way, we don’t have any expectations. All we want to do now is get home to Ireland.”

The couple will consider going to the European Court of Human Rights if the Supreme Court rules against Mark but David Langwallner said such a step should not be necessary.

“The Greek justice system is under trial here. They have been totally exposed as to the corruption in their processes. But if a case raises questions like we’ve got our identification evidence all wrong, we’ve got our DNA evidence all wrong, our police are engaged in egregious misconduct, we’re racist — all of that sort of stuff — then they’ll do everything to cover up the tracks.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Council tells HSE to develop existing hospital

Leg wax led to Cara O'Sullivan’s cancer diagnosis

Michael Flatley’s mother laid to rest beside the ‘love of her life’

Cork man denies assaulting girlfriend


Breaking Stories

Egyptian President 'will free Ibrahim Halawa once trial is over'

Bertie Ahern: Sinn Féin and DUP should resolve their differences

Road users urged to take care on roads over the coming days

Abuse victim felt he was 'the only one who could see the monster in the room'

Lifestyle

Reclaiming the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 