Couple hope HSE payout will save home

It is hoped that the successful outcome of a High Court action by the Co Limerick parents of a child against the HSE will save the family home from repossession by a bank.

Solicitor John Power told a home repossession hearing before Limerick county registrar Pat Wallace that he was seeking an adjournment of the application for the house being sought by Bank of Ireland.

Mr Power was representing a couple whose mortgage had an outstanding debt of €174,761, of which just over €66,000 is the amount of arrears.

The mortgage on the house was just over €800 a month and the last payment was made in February 2010.

Mr Power told the registrar there was a real financial difficulty regarding the family finances and the husband was working.

There was an ongoing High Court case of medical negligence by the couple against the HSE in relation to one of their children.

It is hoped on completion of the High Court proceedings, the parents would be the beneficiaries of a settlement and their debt issue with the bank could be resolved.

On the application of Mr Power, the matter was adjourned for four months.

Another defendant with an outstanding mortgage debt with the Bank of Ireland of €464,646, of which there were arrears of over €124,000, told the hearing the bank had agreed for him to proceed with the sale of the house and there was a buyer willing to pay €307,500.

The mortgage was just over €1,500 a month and the last payment of €20 was made in October 2014.

The case was adjourned for two months to allow the sale to proceed.

A man who secured a mortgage on his house to buy over 60 acres of land was warned by Mr Wallace that his case was now down to the wire as he had come in with the same story he had 12 months ago.

“I think there is a lot of messing and we are now down to wire, and we have to get serious about this or it is going to go one way,” said Mr Wallace.

There was an outstanding debt of €239,110 including €80,912 arrears. The agreed monthly payment with the bank was €942 and the last payment was made in February 2016 of €400.

The defendant said he and his wife had separated and he was living in the house.

While the debt was in respect of the house, the money was used to buy land.

Asked by Mr Wallace if he was selling any of the land, the defendant replied he was trying to restructure his debts.

When the solicitor for the bank remarked that he had come to court last January with the same story, Mr Wallace remarked: “I know.”

