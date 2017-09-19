Councillors angry over delay to water supply

County councillors have reacted angrily to news that plans to create a proper water supply to a drought-stricken village have been delayed yet again.

Constant breaks in mains pipes and low water pressure have dogged the people of Kildorrery in north Cork since 2009.

There have been four major breaks in the mains in recent weeks, one of which caused an outage for 72 hours.

Many families continue to drive to relatives’ homes to shower and regularly have to get churns of water delivered to their homes and businesses because of frequent supply problems.

Cork County Council engineers said yesterday that Irish Water had been unable to acquire a suitable site for a new reservoir.

They were told by council engineers that as a result, Irish Water was now looking at what it might do to upgrade the existing reservoir.

Fine Gael councillor Noel McCarthy said this was yet another disappointment for the people of Kildorrery.

In recent years, bars and restaurants in the village have had to cancel functions if water outages lasted more than 24 hours. Hairdressers have been badly hit on numerous occasions, while farmers have often found themselves without enough water for their cattle.

Mr McCarthy criticised Irish Water for not communicating properly with councillors on the issue.

“There’s been no progress made as far as I can see. We need a meeting with Irish Water. This is not good enough at all,” he said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn brandished a letter from his files in which Irish Water stated that work on building a new reservoir would start in late 2015 or early 2016.

“At this stage, can we believe anything?” he said. “It’s an absolute disgrace the way the people of Kildorrery are being treated. I want an Irish Water representative to come to our next council meeting.”

Mr O’Flynn told councillors at a meeting of the council’s northern division in Mallow that the saga had been going on since 2009.

“That’s when we got a letter from Phil Hogan [the then environment minister] that funding was in place [to address the problems]. It’s gone beyond a joke,” he said.

Mr O’Flynn said a previous letter from Irish Water had stated that work on replacing 1.9km of ageing water mains “will” start by the end of the year. A more recent letter replaced the word “will” with “hope”, he pointed out, adding that he was concerned about this.

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre O’Brien said the news was “regrettable” and that “water is not a luxury”.

Council engineers said that they appreciated the frustration councillors were feeling, especially after “the number of false starts” the Kildorrery scheme had seen.

They said they did not have any direct interaction with the utility and suggested councillors go on a delegation to Irish Water at the next clinic it holds in County Hall.

Independent councillor June Murphy said this was a good idea, but insisted the council also write to Irish Water’s chief executive outlining their frustration at yet another delay.

“In 2014, one of the main concerns was that it would be pushed back again, and now that’s come to fruition,” she said.

Mr McCarthy said any delegation meeting Irish Water should also include council engineers and members of the executive.

He said that after such a meeting takes place, councillors should immediately give any update to the people of Kildorrery.

Assistant county manager James Fogarty said the delegation should also ask why a compulsory purchase order was not used by Irish Water to acquire a site for a new reservoir.