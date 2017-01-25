Home»Today's Stories

Councillor welcomes boost to spending on roads

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Sean O’Riordan

Minister for Transport Shane Ross has increased funding for the upkeep of regional and local roads in County Cork for the first time in several years.

Mr Ross has increased the allocation for this year to just over €36m, up 11.5% on the amount granted to Cork County Council last year.

The news was welcomed by Cllr Declan Hurley, chairman of the council’s Roads & Transportation Strategic Policy Committee.

Mr Hurley, who is also chairman of the West Cork Municipal District, said in particular the increase was welcome in his region as its roads have been “severely drained of adequate funding over the last number of years.”

Mr Ross stated that his priority this year is continued maintenance of the existing road network coupled with rehabilitation and infrastructure improvements.

Mr Hurley said rehabilitation works will also be carried out on 16 bridges across the county, along with 19 specific improvement works and safety schemes.

“Local authorities like Cork County Council are best placed to assess priorities within their own areas, and I welcome Minister Ross’s statement that considerable autonomy has now been given to the county council to undertake road upgrades,” Mr Hurley said.

