Home»Today's Stories

Councillor in doghouse over ‘hen’s sheds’ comments

Saturday, March 18, 2017
Sean O’Riordan

A county councillor is in the doghouse with some of his female colleagues following a suggestion that Men’s Sheds could be shared — with women.

Michael ‘Frick’ Murphy tabled a proposal at Cork County Council, requesting that the local authority hand over some of its vacant properties as likely permanent homes for Men’s Shed projects.

The Sinn Féin councillor had enthusiastically praised the organisation for its vital work, not only in Co Cork but throughout the country, in helping combat loneliness and improve mental health through the establishment of the Men’s Shed concept.

However, he put his foot in it when a female colleague suggested an amendment to his motion so that women could also benefit from the availability of an amenity where people could come together and chat.

Mr Murphy quickly retorted: “As regards women coming into Men’s Sheds — in my opinion, half the time men are trying to get away from women.

“If I have to amend this, we might as well call it Hen’s Sheds.”

Gasps followed from some of his more conservative male colleagues in the council chamber, although a few were also heard to giggle.

Independent councillor June Murphy, once a party colleague of Mr Murphy, was sitting behind him and looked none too pleased, repeatedly noting that she did not appreciate Mr Murphy comments.

Councillor Marcia D’Alton had earlier pointed out that women’s interests should not be excluded from such a motion.

“There’s no lonelier place to be a woman [than] in a modern estate when she doesn’t know her neighbours,” she said.

“We should work on the concept [of improving mental health], but not just for men.

“Men’s Shed for me — that’s fine — but also set aside areas for women.”

Councillor Deirdre Forde endorsed Ms D’Alton’s comments.

Councillor Frank O’Flynn, however, also pointed out that in his home village of Glanworth, men’s and women’s groups got together at least once a week within the community.

“The local authority must play a role in providing accommodation for such organisations,” said councillor Eoghan Jeffers. “They help bring people back into the community.”

Several other councillors said Men’s Shed groups were finding it hard to acquire a permanent home.

In response to the motion and subsequent comments, the council’s deputy chief executive Declan Daly said he “would be happy to take on approaches” from such organisation “on a case-by-case basis”.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Sheds concept, which was launched in 2011, is growing in popularity throughout the country with the support of the charity, Irish Men’s Sheds Association.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Michael Frick Murphy, Cork County Council

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Road Safety Authority: Ban motorists who drink and drive

Rapist set to get three years for Dart sex assault

Rescue 116 tragedy: ‘The wait is just the hardest thing’

VHI raises health insurance price by 2%


Breaking Stories

An Irish ticket has won €500k in the Euromillions on St Patrick's Day

Enda Kenny and Theresa May ’rule out return to direct rule in the North’

Man charged in connection with seizure of drugs, gun and cash in Meath

Were you at the St Patrick's Day parades? You may be in one of our photo galleries

Lifestyle

Celebrating all things Irish goes global on St Patrick's Day

Ask Audrey: Will the Cork Flood Plan walls stop the lower orders from fishing in the Lee?

Dickie Rock still going strong after more than 50 years in the music business

Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover reflects on ups and downs of a life in heavy rock

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 15
    • 30
    • 37
    • 45
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 