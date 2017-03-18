Councillor in doghouse over ‘hen’s sheds’ comments

A county councillor is in the doghouse with some of his female colleagues following a suggestion that Men’s Sheds could be shared — with women.

Michael ‘Frick’ Murphy tabled a proposal at Cork County Council, requesting that the local authority hand over some of its vacant properties as likely permanent homes for Men’s Shed projects.

The Sinn Féin councillor had enthusiastically praised the organisation for its vital work, not only in Co Cork but throughout the country, in helping combat loneliness and improve mental health through the establishment of the Men’s Shed concept.

However, he put his foot in it when a female colleague suggested an amendment to his motion so that women could also benefit from the availability of an amenity where people could come together and chat.

Mr Murphy quickly retorted: “As regards women coming into Men’s Sheds — in my opinion, half the time men are trying to get away from women.

“If I have to amend this, we might as well call it Hen’s Sheds.”

Gasps followed from some of his more conservative male colleagues in the council chamber, although a few were also heard to giggle.

Independent councillor June Murphy, once a party colleague of Mr Murphy, was sitting behind him and looked none too pleased, repeatedly noting that she did not appreciate Mr Murphy comments.

Councillor Marcia D’Alton had earlier pointed out that women’s interests should not be excluded from such a motion.

“There’s no lonelier place to be a woman [than] in a modern estate when she doesn’t know her neighbours,” she said.

“We should work on the concept [of improving mental health], but not just for men.

“Men’s Shed for me — that’s fine — but also set aside areas for women.”

Councillor Deirdre Forde endorsed Ms D’Alton’s comments.

Councillor Frank O’Flynn, however, also pointed out that in his home village of Glanworth, men’s and women’s groups got together at least once a week within the community.

“The local authority must play a role in providing accommodation for such organisations,” said councillor Eoghan Jeffers. “They help bring people back into the community.”

Several other councillors said Men’s Shed groups were finding it hard to acquire a permanent home.

In response to the motion and subsequent comments, the council’s deputy chief executive Declan Daly said he “would be happy to take on approaches” from such organisation “on a case-by-case basis”.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Sheds concept, which was launched in 2011, is growing in popularity throughout the country with the support of the charity, Irish Men’s Sheds Association.