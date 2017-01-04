Councillor heads Revenue submissions

A Labour councillor from the Midlands has made more representations to the Revenue than any other politician over the past five years.

Michael Dollard, a member of Westmeath County Council, contacted the tax authorities on behalf of his constituents 102 times since 2012 — a considerably higher number than any TD or senator over the period.

Revenue figures show that Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Fianna Fáil jobs spokesman Niall Collins jointly made the second most number of representations to Revenue between 2012 and 2016. Both have each made 74 representations, overwhelmingly for individual constituents rather than on general tax matters. Mr Kenny submitted the most queries of any TD in 2012 and 2015, with 25 and 13 respectively.

Other TDs who made large numbers of representations to Revenue include former Government chief whip Paul Kehoe (39), Labour TD Emmet Stagg (38), and the Minister for Education, Richard Bruton (35). Some 190 politicians, including TDs, senators, and MEPs have made Revenue representations since 2012. They also include Margaret Ritchie, the former SDLP leader, who made two representations in her role as MP for South Down between 2013 and 2014.

Mr Dollard, a Mullingar-based councillor for 34 years, said he is happy to help people who sought his assistance with tax issues.

“People come to me instead of going to an accountant,” he said. “I don’t charge and they probably save themselves €400 or €500.”