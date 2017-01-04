Home»Today's Stories

Councillor heads Revenue submissions

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
By Seán McCárthaigh
Irish Examiner Reporter

A Labour councillor from the Midlands has made more representations to the Revenue than any other politician over the past five years.

Michael Dollard, a member of Westmeath County Council, contacted the tax authorities on behalf of his constituents 102 times since 2012 — a considerably higher number than any TD or senator over the period.

Revenue figures show that Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Fianna Fáil jobs spokesman Niall Collins jointly made the second most number of representations to Revenue between 2012 and 2016. Both have each made 74 representations, overwhelmingly for individual constituents rather than on general tax matters. Mr Kenny submitted the most queries of any TD in 2012 and 2015, with 25 and 13 respectively.

Other TDs who made large numbers of representations to Revenue include former Government chief whip Paul Kehoe (39), Labour TD Emmet Stagg (38), and the Minister for Education, Richard Bruton (35). Some 190 politicians, including TDs, senators, and MEPs have made Revenue representations since 2012. They also include Margaret Ritchie, the former SDLP leader, who made two representations in her role as MP for South Down between 2013 and 2014.

Mr Dollard, a Mullingar-based councillor for 34 years, said he is happy to help people who sought his assistance with tax issues.

“People come to me instead of going to an accountant,” he said. “I don’t charge and they probably save themselves €400 or €500.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Moves to change the law following ‘Grace’ scandal

New law to fight drink driving ‘likely’

Garda faces over 200 fraud and theft charges

Simon Harris: Flu to cause backlog in hospitals


Breaking Stories

Belfast City Council urges full public inquiry into RHI scheme

Man appears in court in connection with theft and fraud offences

Woman stabbed in neck in Dublin mugging attempt

No ambulances available as they wait to offload patients at Limerick A&E

Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 