Council sued over student’s bike fall

Friday, February 24, 2017
Ann O’Loughlin

A Leaving Certificate student who claimed he sustained a brain injury when he was thrown from his bike after he allegedly hit a pothole has sued Galway County Council in the High Court.

Nathan King says he was cycling home from hurling training five years ago on the outskirts of the city when “he hit something” — the next thing he remembered was waking up in hospital.

“I felt the front of the bike hit something. I can’t remember anything after that,” he said.

Mr King, who was 16 at the time, admits he was not wearing a helmet and did not have a light on his bike.

Mr King, now aged 21, of Baile an Choiste, Castlegar, Co Galway, has sued Galway County Council as a result of the incident on the Parkmore Hill heading towards the Tuam-Galway Rd at around 9.30pm on March 20, 2012.

He claimed he was propelled over the handlebars of his racer bike and his head impacted with the ground after his bike allegedly hit a recessed manhole.

Galway County Council has denied the claims and contends Mr King was cycling with excessive speed downhill, failed to see where he was cycling, and failed to wear a protective helmet.

It is alleged Mr King was the author of his own misfortune and allegedly cycled with his hurley across the handlebars.

The case continues.

