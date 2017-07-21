Council raises concerns over Páirc Uí Chaoimh traffic

Cork City Council has contacted Cork GAA County Board to air its concerns about the traffic and parking arrangements at the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh, following the first game at the redeveloped stadium on Wednesday night.

The move comes ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland hurling quarter-final between Clare and Tipperary — the first senior inter-county tie to be held at the venue — while Waterford face Wexford there on Sunday.

The 10,749 attendees who took in the Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship tie between Blarney and Valley Rovers amounted to less than a quarter of the stadium’s capacity, yet the fixture still resulted in complaints from local residents and commuters.

Bus Éireann said traffic congestion in the area of the stadium forced it to reroute one of its city services, while some local residents complained about the parking habits of some of those attending the match.

Planning conditions required Páirc Uí Chaoimh operators to agree a detailed mobility management plan with the council “prior to the first use of the permitted development”.

The plan is required to detail traffic management arrangements as well as outlining parking and pedestrian movement arrangements. Cyclists yesterday complained that they could not find any bike stands at the venue — despite the planning conditions requiring provision of such facilities.

“Our roads directorate have confirmed that further information has been requested of the consulting engineers representing the GAA County Board in relation to a number of issues including traffic management plans as specified in planning conditions,” the city council said after Wednesday’s match.

“Traffic management plans are not necessarily submitted in relation to individual events but the particular arrangements are guided by specified thresholds and pre-existing plans as outlined in the planning conditions for Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“It should be noted that all the local arrangements for any event have to be agreed with the gardaí.

“A mobility management plan has been submitted and the planning authority has written to the GAA in relation to concerns with the plan as proposed.”

Bus Éireann said severe traffic congestion and significant delays prompted it to contact An Garda Síochána and Páirc Uí Chaoimh event management with “regard to the difficulties that affected our route 202 service” on Wednesday night.