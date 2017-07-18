Home»Today's Stories

Council can’t finalise Kenmare land deal with Nama over vacant possession

Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Anne Lucey

Kerry County Council has said it cannot complete the purchase of a prime 50-acre site for community and amenity use in Kenmare, which it had bid for with Nama, because the lands do not have the vacant possession required.

The council said that it appeared the lands it had agreed to buy from Nama last year had not been secured.

The council’s statement comes after it emerged that proceedings in the High Court by a receiver seeking vacant possession are to go to a full hearing.

Last autumn the council said its bid for the lands was successful but legally there was some distance to go before the purchase could be finalised.

The 50 acres stretch from Kenmare Bay pier to the town centre. At the height of the boom 40 acres of the site changed hands for almost €19.5m.

Plans were submitted for a second town centre, for Kenmare, sparking massive controversy. The plans were refused.

The lands ended up in Nama. The council has not disclosed how much it agreed to pay in its bid, because this was “commercially sensitive”.

Local representatives said the land would be to Kenmare what the Killarney National Park is to Killarney and walkways, sporting, boating, public parking as well as social housing needs would be met.

However, proceedings were pursued in the High Court by receiver Kenneth Fennell seeking vacant possession of the lands.

Defendants were named in the proceedings as Brian Gallivan, a local property developer, and Johann Ventura. It is understood Mr Gallivan and Mr Ventura are claiming a legal interest in the lands due to grazing and use. It is understood Mr Gallivan is alleging he had a grazing agreement with the prior owners which continued. Mr Gallivan said he did not wish to comment.

On July 6 in the High Court in Dublin, Mr Fennell applied to the High Court for injunctive relief seeking inter alia vacant possession.

The application was refused. However, the judge in the High Court fixed an early hearing date for January.

A spokesperson for Kerry County Council said, as a state agency, it had had first refusal of the Nama lands and had entered into a deal.

“However vacant possession is a priority. We are an interested buyer — but we aren’t going anywhere without vacant possession.”

A Facebook campaign is now under way, ‘Protect our Peninsula Kenmare’ asking for signatures to force politicians to pressure the council to purchase the lands.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Kerry, Nama, Kenmare

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork city businesses threaten to move due to buskers

Parents assaulted girl over nude pics

Special wheelchairs hit Kerry beach to help people with mobility issues

Stunning 77m tapestry displaying Game of Thrones scenes in the North


Breaking Stories

Penneys recalling thousands of flip flops after discovering high levels of cancer-causing chemical

Ireland 'cannot and will not' accept return of hard border, says Simon Coveney

Solicitor struck off by High Court

Father of Ms D 'almost collapsed' when first shown false allegation of digital rape, Charleton tribunal hears

Lifestyle

It pays to check your wage slip for your entitlements

After 200 years, why do we still love Jane Austen?

‘Something had to break — and it was me’

Curtain rises on policing the Troubles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 15, 2017

    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 23
    • 36
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 