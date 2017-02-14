Corpse lay in house for three days

Accused: I didn’t tell anyone, I went to work every day

A woman charged with murdering her housemate and former partner told gardaí that his body remained in the house for at least three days before she moved it outside, her trial has heard.

The accused’s garda interviews were read to the Central Criminal Court yesterday.

Monika Matracka, aged 35, of The Pines, Briarfield, Castletroy, Co Limerick, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Michal Rejmer, aged 38, at that address at a time unknown between 8pm on December 30 and midnight on December 31, 2015.

Opening the prosecution case to a jury last week, Paul Carroll told the court Ms Matracka told gardaí that she stabbed her housemate and former partner in self-defence.

Det Garda Pat Whelan said he conducted the first memo of interview with Ms Matracka at 10.45pm on January 8, 2016.

The accused told gardaí in the interview that Mr Rejmer had lent her money when they were in a relationship in 2009. On December 30, 2015, he wanted his money back as he needed it for injections in his knees. “I told him I couldn’t give him all the money back, he got angry and started shouting at me,” said Ms Matracka.

The court heard Ms Matracka went to take a shower and afterwards Mr Rejmer came into the room. He grabbed her arms and started to shake her.

“He was hiding a knife behind him so he was swinging it around in front of my face. He said he needed the money right now and if he didn’t get it now I would have to say bye bye to life,” she said.

The court heard that the deceased then cut her left hand with the knife.

Ms Matracka told gardaí that Mr Rejmer fell down the stairs and when he was getting up from the floor she hurt him with the knife in the arm or hand. “I didn’t know what he was going to do with me. I kept stabbing him a few times, I don’t remember very well,” she said.

She went into the kitchen as she was “trying to escape” and he followed her. He was shouting.

Ms Matracka agreed with gardaí in her interview that for “at least three of those days” the deceased’s body was in the house. “I didn’t tell anyone, I went to work every day after,” she said.

The accused told gardaí she tried to burn the knife in her fireplace two days later.

Ms Matracka later put the brown-handled knife in a public bin outside The Hurler’s Bar on the Dublin Road in Castletroy.

The prosecution then called Det Garda Burke.

Det Garda Burke said he conducted the second memo of interview with Ms Matracka on January 9, 2016.

The court heard Ms Matracka only went into the kitchen once or twice while Mr Rejmer’s body was lying there and she ate at work. He was lying facing up in a puddle of blood.

She agreed with gardaí that the event happened on the Wednesday, she dragged him to the computer room by the feet on the Friday and then brought him out to the garden on the Saturday.

“I couldn’t fall asleep so I decided to move his body to the back garden. I dragged him out by feet, I turned him and kept rolling him. I had a rug which I wrapped around his waist so it was easier to roll the body. It was more slippery and easier to slide it.”

Ms Matracka said she put Mr Rejmer’s body where the turf was stored and covered him with plastic.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul Butler and a jury.