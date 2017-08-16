Corkman in the mix for world bartender of the year

A top Irish bartender is honing his shaking and stirring skills ahead of the industry’s world cup next week.

Andy Ferreira, of Cask cocktail bar on Cork’s MacCurtain St, will fly the flag for Ireland in Mexico City next week when he puts his bartending knowledge, skill and flair to the ultimate test against 60 of the world’s finest bartenders at the World Class global finals.

Andy, who manages Cask, secured his spot at the world finals when he was crowned national champion at the Irish finals in Dublin’s Zozimus venue in May.

Under the watchful eye of MasterChef judge John Torode and other leading industry figures in the industry, Andy created a range of bespoke cocktails made from foraged materials, influenced by his heritage.

Speaking afterwards, Torode hailed Andy’s approach to making the award-winning cocktails.

“He’s an advocate for foraging and finding stuff in nature and using what’s around him and in season. He survives on natural resources as much as possible and as a result of that his drinks are really special,” Torode said.

Andy said competing against the world’s best won’t be easy but that he plans to give it his best.

“The competition is going to be intense on all levels,” he said.

“I couldn’t be more excited to head out to Mexico City and represent Ireland, and Cork, on the global stage. Bring it on!”

Andy has created several unique cocktails since Cask opened.

He hit the headlines earlier this year with his ‘Cork First, Ireland Second’ cocktail — a liquid tribute to Roy Keane.

The drink, like Keane, packs a punch, with the Cotton Ball Brewing Company’s Indian Summer shaken with a whole passion fruit, banana liqueur, Tanqueray Gin and Blackwater Distillery Juniper Cask Gin, softened with a scoop of West Cork Vanilla ice cream, and some Aperol.

It’s finished with a dash of Guelder Rose Tincture and served in a mini milk bottle, complete with red and white straw.

Andy changes the menu every week, with cocktails on the menu yesterday including locally inspired Bernie Murphy’s Teeth, The Shakey Bridge, The Donkey’s B*ll*ck and the non-alcoholic Connie Dodger.

The World Class bartenders competition next week will feature drinks from the Diageo Reserve range, the luxury division of Diageo, which includes spirits like Ketel One vodka, Cîroc Vodka, Ron Zacapa rum, Tanqueray No TEN gin, Bulleit Bourbon, Don Julio Tequila and malt whiskies such as Cardhu and Talisker.

Some of the world’s top chefs are on the judging panel with the final four competing on August 24 in front of a packed crowd, before the World Class Bartender of the Year will be crowned next Friday.