Corkman extradited for dangerous driving trial

A Corkman was extradited from the UK this week and charged with dangerous driving causing the death, almost four years ago, of a young French man working for Apple.

Detective Garda Anne O’Flynn arrested Martin Linehan and charged him with a total of 10 offences arising out a fatal traffic collision in which Gabriel Lege, aged 25, was killed while crossing the street at George’s Quay, Cork, on October 31, 2013.

Det Garda O’Flynn told Cork District Court she arrested Mr Linehan at Cork Airport at 7.30pm on Tuesday and conveyed him to the Bridewell Garda Station where she later charged him.

The main charge against Mr Linehan was one of dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Lege.

In addition, he faces two separate charges of dangerous driving at both George’s Quay and Lower Glanmire Rd.

He was also charged with driving without insurance, driving without a valid driving licence, driving with a false insurance disc, and driving a dangerously defective vehicle on George’s Quay.

In respect of allegedly leaving the scene, Mr Linehan was also charged with failing to keep a vehicle at the scene of a collision, failing to report an accident, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident, all related to George’s Quay on the same date.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said gardaí were seeking a remand in custody.

Michael Quinlan, defending, said his client was not, at that point, applying for bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted the State’s application and remanded Mr Linehan in custody for a week to allow time for the prosecution to get instructions from the DPP.

Mr Linehan is to appear again at Cork District Court on July 19.

Judge Kelleher granted free legal aid to Mr Linehan, formerly of Lagan Grove in Mayfield in Cork, but now with an address at Oaks Lane, Newbury Park, Essex.

The late Mr Lege, from Olonne-sur-Mer in the Vendee in western France, died in Cork University Hospital from injuries sustained after he was struck by a van.

An inquest at Cork Coroner’s Court previously heard that Mr Lege died from shock and haemorrhage due to blunt-force trauma to the chest and abdomen, and brain injury, due to a road traffic accident.

Mr Lege had been working for Apple at its plant at Hollyhill and had been living in Cork for around three years.

He had been due to move into a new apartment in the Elysian just before he died.

Following his death, Mr Lege’s mother, Sylvie, paid tribute to her son’s colleagues at Apple and the people of Cork for the support and sympathy they had shown her and her family on their loss.

“Gabriel was knocked down in the prime of his youth, in his joy in life, in his love for this town, and this country that he appreciated so much. His head was filled with plans for the future, he loved life,” said Ms Lege.

“His brother Maxime, his sister Sandrine, and I would like to thank all of those who helped us when we came to Cork to bring Gabriel back to Olonne-sur-Mer, Vendee, his final resting place.

“We’ve been given such a warm and kind welcome in Cork.”