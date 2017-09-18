Home»Today's Stories

Cork ‘Warrior’ begins fight back after transplant

Monday, September 18, 2017
Eoin English

Courageous Isabel Terry has been described as a “warrior” focused on recovery following her double lung and heart transplant operation.

Isabel, from Cork, who had been waiting 15-years for the call, underwent the marathon 12-hour surgery in the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle at the weekend.

Posting on her Facebook page, Life on the List, her partner, Philip, said it was a tough operation but that the surgeon who oversaw the procedure is happy.

“That’s all we need to know. The coming days and weeks will be a tough battle, but no better warrior than Isabel,” he said.

He also expressed deep gratitude to the donor and their family.

“Our thoughts are very much with the donor’s family at what must be a very difficult time for them,” he said.

“The next few days obviously are critical but we have 100% confidence in the team here. They were almost 12 hours in theatre. It was always going to be complex surgery. Newcastle have the top surgeons in Europe for this type care. The next two to three days are critical then there are a tough few weeks and possibly months ahead but if anyone can do it, Isabel Terry can.”

Isabel, 41, from Bishopstown on the southside of Cork city, suffers from pulmonary atresia, a birth defect of the pulmonary valve in the heart, and has to use bottled oxygen 24-hours a day.


