Cork University Hospital had record 54 out of 520 patients on trolleys

There were 520 patients on trolleys awaiting a bed yesterday, with Cork University Hospital recording the highest number in the country at 54.

The Trolley and Ward Watch from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation shows that six acute hospitals had 30 or more admitted patients on trolleys.

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, had 32 patients on trolleys in the emergency department or on wards awaiting a bed.

Both University Hospital Limerick and University Hospital Galway had 31 patients on trolleys while two Dublin hospitals, the Mater and Tallaght, had 30.

There were 459 patients on trolleys on Monday. Last Tuesday, January 17, there were 527, and on Tuesday, January 3, there were 612.

On Monday, the Mater Hospital urged people to see their GP before going to its emergency department because it had “very high numbers and protracted wait times”. On the day there were 28 patients on trolley’s in its emergency department.

The Mater warned that cases would be managed according to priority, so less urgent cases would experience delays.

Hospital overcrowding will be discussed at today’s meeting of the Oireachtas health committee. It will meet representatives from the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, and Patient Focus. It will hold a separate meeting with HSE officials.

Committee chairman Michael Harty said the record number of patients in emergency departments earlier this month had a direct effect on patient safety.

“Bed capacity, staff recruitment, access to diagnostics, and integration of services are critical issues which need to be explored,” said Mr Harty.