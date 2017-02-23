Home»Today's Stories

Cork speed limit rise quizzed by Road Safety Authority

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Sean O’Riordan

The Road Safety Authority is questioning a decision by Transport Infrastructure Ireland to raise the speed limit on a dangerous stretch of road close to a national school.

The RSA became involved in the debate after Cork County Council engineers expressed their concern that TII wanted to increase the speed limit at Glenahulla National School, which is on the side of the busy main road between Mitchelstown and Mallow (N73).

The current speed limit on the national secondary road at the school is 50km/h, but TII want to increase it to 60km/h.

Members of the school’s board of management and parents have expressed serious concern about the proposal, fearful it will expose children to risks.

A meeting of the Fermoy/Charleville municipal district council heard that the local authority had written to TII asking it to reconsider the speed limit increase, but received no satisfaction. The council also forwarded letters from parents and the school board of management to TII (formerly the NRA).

Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the 60km/h limit was in line with national guidelines, especially as there was low-density housing in the area.

Senior council engineer Brendan O’Gorman said the RSA was now seeking a report from TII on the issue and the response “will be critical” to what happens next.

County councillors reacted angrily to news that TII had refused local advice.

TII is responsible for setting speed limits on all national primary and secondary roads.

Cllr Noel McCarthy said he could understand why parents were so concerned because the section of road is dangerous. “I’d like somebody from TII to come to the school and see it.”

KEYWORDS roads, speed limits, Road Safety Authority, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Cork County Council, Glenahulla

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

