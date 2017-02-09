Home»Today's Stories

Cork school build still on course

Thursday, February 09, 2017
Niall Murray, Education Correspondent

The Department of Education still intends to build a new home for a gaelscoil on Cork’s northside but says it has to complete the acquisition of the site from the city council before work can begin.

The department has also confirmed it is in talks with Catholic bishop of Cork and Ross John Buckley about the use of a nearby school building in Mayfield “for education purposes” when it becomes vacant this summer. However, it said it has no plans to relocate Gaelscoil an Ghoirt Álainn to the facilities of Scoil Eoin Aspal, which will amalgamate with another Catholic primary school later this year, although it is not certain if this rules out any temporary move.

The gaelscoil’s board has told parents it fully expects to remain in its temporary accommodation in prefabs next to the Tank Field until the new school is built on part of the field, which is owned by the council.

The school has asked for planning permission to continue using the prefabs for up to four years. However, before it decides the application, Cork City Council had asked the department to confirm if the Scoil Eoin Aspal building would be suitable for the gaelscoil and its 330 pupils on a temporary or long-term basis.

The department told the Irish Examiner that the building project is at an advanced stage of architectural planning, and it has worked closely with the council to procure a permanent site for Gaelscoil an Ghoirt Álainn.

“There is no diminution to the department’s commitment to progression of the project to tender and construction once the site conveyancing is completed. The acquisition is currently at an advanced stage of the conveyancing process and is expected to complete shortly,” a spokesperson said.

While the building works would take about 18 months, a start date depends on the Tank Field site being acquired by the department. It secured an extension last September to planning permission granted in 2011.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS school, education, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man found near his upturned car on a rural road claimed he found it that way

CCTV reviewed after botched murder attempt in Amsterdam

Facial recognition software used to target girls

Time spent online by children the top internet safety concern for parents


Breaking Stories

Revenue warns of email scam asking for personal information

Gerry Adams: Taoiseach needs to protect Good Friday Agreement amid Brexit debate

Simon Harris: HSE management will be removed from roles if waiting list times do not improve

No winner of Lotto jackpot, but two tickets win €209k and €250k

Lifestyle

GAMETECH: Resident Evil sends real chills

History of Jews in Irish literature goes beyond Leopold Bloom

Safe Internet Day is this week, so here's some tips on keeping your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 6
    • 9
    • 31
    • 41
    • 47
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 