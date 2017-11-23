Home»Today's Stories

Cork Penny Dinners seeking Christmas presents ahead of holiday season preparations

Thursday, November 23, 2017

Cork Penny Dinners are looking for ‘Christmas Box’ donations as they prepare for the holiday season, writes Gráinne McGuinness.

Volunteers PJ O'Neill, Caitriona Twomey and Sean O'Shea with Nicola Cullinane of The Irish Examiner with their copies of the 2018 Calendar.

Cork Penny Dinners are looking for ‘Christmas Box’ donations as they prepare for the holiday season.

Organisers are seeking gifts for men, women and children of all ages.

For the men’s boxes, they suggest practical gifts to help the recipients stay warm, including hats, gloves, scarves and underwear.

They also recommend including toiletries such as toothpaste, moisturiser, razors and combs.

In a sign of the reality for some of those attending the centre, they are also accepting donations of tents, sleeping bags and flashlights.

The charity also suggests practical gifts for the women’s boxes, with warm clothes and toiletries the most important items needed, including hairbrushes.

If anyone would like to make up boxes for children, they ask donors to specify the age of the child on the box.

Boys and girls need hats, scarves and gloves and baby wipes. Books and toys are also welcome.

Caitriona Twomey with the kitchen staff at Penny Dinners, where they will be working on Christmas day.

Donations can be dropped off at Cork Penny Dinners at 4 Little Hanover Street, off Washington Street.

Cinderella’s Closet at North Point Business Park and Marie at Douglas Post will also accept donations and gift boxes can be brought to the turning on of the Christmas Lights in Douglas Community Park on November 26.

This year, €1 from the sale of each ’Times Gone By’ 2018 calendar, by the Irish Examiner/Evening Echo, will be donated to Cork Penny Dinners.

Cork Penny Dinners volunteers will be at work from 6am on Christmas Day at Cork Penny Dinners, with staff at the River Lee hotel helping to provide turkey and ham plus all the trimmings and dessert.

People can find out more and donate here.

Volunteer Caitriona Twomey spoke about the services Penny Dinners offer and their plans over the Christmas period. Video by Larry Cummins.


