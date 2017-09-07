Home»Today's Stories

Cork Opera House in profit for fifth year

Thursday, September 07, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

Cork Opera House has recorded a profit for the fifth consecutive year.

The details emerged at the 58th AGM of Cork Opera House during which the chairman and board of directors presented the annual report and audited statements of the company for the financial year ending March 2017.

The figures show the company achieved a gross turnover of €5,966,659 in the 12 months to last March — a 3% increase on the previous financial year.

It helped the company report a profit of €258,859 achieved through 297 performances and a patronage of 198,250 people during the 12-month period.

The figure, while down slightly on last year’s profit of just over €265,000, underlines the financial turnaround in the venue which was on the brink of financial collapse just over five years.

Chairman Damian Wallace outlined how the venue has continued to build on the strong financial performances of the past few years.

“Producing our own world class standard of work coupled with attracting the best local, national and international acts has ensured sustained financial success for the business,” he said.

“Cork Opera House has become a desired location for many performers, who are seeking out opportunities to take to our stage.

“The influx of hundreds of artists and hundreds of thousands of patrons to our city contributes to the overall financial well being of the city.

“Cork Opera House is proud to be contributing to this vibrant cityscape.”

The theatre’s chief executive, Eibhlín Gleeson, said continuing to produce its own work, and building on its legacy for high-quality Cork productions, has yielded great results artistically and financially.

“Cork Opera House’s show ProdiJIG: The Revolution in the summer of 2016, together with our ever-loved pantomime, which last year was Cinderella, have been key in the positive results.”

The pantomime broke all audience records, with some 57,000 attending a record 66 performances — one of the longest pantomime runs the venue has ever staged.

Other box office hits included an opera concert series which featured the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra and the Chorus of the Cork Operatic Society, the Abbey Theatre’s touring production of The Plough and the Stars, performances by leading comedians including Al Porter , as well as performances during the Jazz Festival.

Mr Wallace also acknowledged and thanked the various supporters of Cork Opera House, including The Arts Council of Ireland, Cork City Council and Cork County Council, which combined, provided grants of just over €426,000, down from €450,000 the previous year.

“We depend on and value their continued financial support,” he said.

“This is a fantastic time for Cork Opera House, on the back of another successful year and looking towards a bright future.

“I would also like to thank the board, our CEO Eibhlín Gleeson and her team for their contribution and commitment to the continuing success of the company.”


