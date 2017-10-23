Home»Today's Stories

Cork marks ‘very special day’ as €80m redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh opens

Monday, October 23, 2017
Sean O’Riordan

A carnival atmosphere ensued as 16,500 spectators watched two county finals and celebrated the official opening of the €80m Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Bishop of Cork John Buckley blesses the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh at the official opening of the €80m stadium. Pictures: Larry Cummins

Ger Lane, chairman of Cork County Board, described it as “a very special day for Cork GAA,” whose 165 clubs deserved such a stadium.

Speaking yesterday in front of a number of invited dignitaries, including GAA president Aogán Ó Fearghaíl and Sport Minister Shane Ross, Mr Lane said yesterday’s opening came 10 years after the idea was first mooted.

“Our games are the most popular in Ireland and it should be remembered that Gaelic games have been played on or near the site of the new stadium for 130 years,” Mr Ó Fearghaíl added.

After 40 years in operation, Páirc Uí Chaoimh no longer met the needs of its players and spectators and it was essential it be upgraded.

The purchase of an additional 6.5 acres land from the city council paved the way for the county board to begin the redevelopment.

“The Cork County Board had built up substantial funds over many years and while this was important the most crucial investment came from Government, Central Council and Munster Council totalling €53.75m, for which we are eternally grateful,” Mr Lane said.

He thanked the design team and said they now have a magnificent resource for their players, with state-of-the-art dressing rooms, as well as a fourth generation all-weather flood-lit playing pitch.

Facilities for spectators include modern seating for 21,000, as well as two newly built terraces for 24,000.

There are more than 30 food and beverage outlets in the stadium.

Mr Lane said Páirc Uí Chaoimh has always been a favoured venue for concerts and the stadium will host three sell-out concerts next May, which will provide a major boost to the local economy as well Cork GAA.

“My thanks to the local residents’ committee who have been working with us to ensure we are good neighbours and we are fully committed to maintaining this good relationship,” said Mr Lane.

He also thanked voluntary stewards and praised the five-man steering committee who had overseen the redevelopment.

Chaired by Bob Ryan, it included former GAA president Christy Cooney, county treasurer Pearse Murphy, county secretary Frank Murphy, and Mr Lane.

“I want to on behalf of all Cork GAA to commend their absolute dedication to this project, no words of mine can describe the effort, the commitment, the many meetings, the seemingly endless issues we encountered,” said Mr Lane. “But their commitment and perseverance was truly magnificent.”

Mr Lane singled out Frank Murphy for additional praise, particularly for the “painstaking way” he nudged the project forward.

Mr Ross also paid tribute to those with the vision to deliver the new stadium.

“Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been included on our long list of stadia in the bid for the Rugby World Cup and here’s hoping that we will see this wonderful stadium host matches in the Rugby World Cup in 2023,” he said.

The replay of the County Senior Football final saw Nemo Rangers take the honours, beating St Finbarrs by 4-12 to 3-13.

The County Senior Hurling title was won by Imokilly, who beat Blackrock on a scoreline of 3-13 to 0-18.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

footballgaacorkhurling

Related Articles

Páirc Uí Chaoimh games faced injunction over traffic chaos fears

Watch: Wexford and Waterford fans react to new and improved Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Waterford secure place in All-Ireland SHC semi-final after dramatic win over Wexford

Watch: Fans react to the new and improved Páirc Uí Chaoimh

More in this Section

No Government jet for freed Halawa

Garda officers may sue for right to strike

Rail unions vote for industrial action

‘We are on our knees after this ... we need help’


Breaking Stories

Deliberate car fires in three Belfast streets racially motivated, says PSNI

Irish couple injured in Turkey minibus crash

Restrictions possible for free under-sixes GP scheme; doctors raise workload concern

Two men killed in Cork and Wicklow while carrying out storm repairs

Lifestyle

A helicopter put a piano on the 150-foot roof of Blarney Castle and other stories from the Cork Jazz Festival archives

Jazz Memories: Famous faces share their favourite moments

Live music review: The Horrors - Icy genius in a thrillingly intimate setting

Choosing a sheltered spot for Maples is vital

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 21, 2017

    • 2
    • 10
    • 12
    • 14
    • 31
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »