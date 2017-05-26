Cork man jailed for unprovoked attacks

Vicious and unprovoked assaults were carried out by a man in two separate attacks where he stamped on a man’s head and kicked a woman full force in the head.

Garda Paul Dromey described the assaults by Adam O’Keeffe as savage, vicious, and without provocation.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a two-year jail term on the accused with the last six months suspended.

The 26-year-old is from Midleton, Co Cork, and was living at St Vincent’s hostel, Anderson’s Quay, Cork, at the time.

Paula McCarthy, defending, said: “His partner recently passed away. He has a substance misuse problem. He was homeless at the time and had a history of homelessness. He was highly intoxicated, which is not an excuse.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “These were two very violent assaults in the city. Two people were viciously assaulted in unprovoked separate attacks.”

O’Keeffe pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Lorraine Cullinane and assault causing harm to Shane Sutton at Lower Oliver Plunkett St on May 30, 2016.

Garda Dromey told Cork Circuit Criminal Court that O’Keeffe was drinking on the street at 8pm and walked towards the Simon hostel.

Ms Cullinane was in a verbal argument with another woman when Mr Sutton intervened to break it up. O’Keeffe arrived on the scene and became violent towards both of them.

Garda Dromey said: “He put Mr Sutton up against a wall and punched him a number of times in the face, knocking him to the ground. He then kicked him and stamped on his head six or seven times knocking him unconscious.

“He then walked over to Lorraine Cullinane and kicked her full force into the face — one kick. It was quite clear on CCTV that it was a very violent, unprovoked attack.”