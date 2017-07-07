Cork hits cultural high among EU ‘creative cities’

Cork has been ranked as one of Europe’s top eight ‘ideal cultural and creative cities’ by the European Commission.

In its EU-wide ‘Cultural and Creative Cities Monitor’ the commission used 29 different indicators to rank cities, with Dublin ranked fourth among ‘XL Group’ cities, behind Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Stockholm, and was ranked best for having an “enabling environment”.

In the ‘S-M Group’ Cork came fourth but was ranked first for “cultural vibrancy”, as well as being listed in the top eight ideal cultural and creative cities alongside the likes of Paris and Eindhoven.

Arts Council director Orlaith McBride congratulated the city on its performance, stating: “Cork has consistently demonstrated the importance of investment in cultural facilities and infrastructure.”

Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty said: “This research certainly puts Cork in good company.”

The commission report also highlights the importance of culture and creativity to the economy of cities, stating the GDP per capita of top ranking cities was €750 higher for each additional point on the Index in 2013 compared with 2009.