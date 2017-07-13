Cork health and fitness centre to undergo €1.6m upgrade

One of Cork’s largest health and fitness centres is set for a €1.6m upgrade.

It follows a decision by Cork City Council earlier this week to underwrite a bank loan to fund the work at its LeisureWorld facility in Bishopstown.

LeisureWorld will fund the upgrades through a 20-year bank loan, but because the council owns the asset, the bank requires the council to underwrite the loan.

The way has now been cleared for upgrades at the facility near CIT which will include:

The installation of new energy efficient gym and fitness equipment which will cost almost €500,000;

Spending of almost €488,000 on improvements to the changing room area, including a change in the layout and other upgrades;

Spending almost €454,000 on the installation of a modern, efficient energy plant which will reduce energy costs;

The installation of new carpet surfaces on its astroturf pitches, which will cost just over €200,000.

LeisureWorld is a not-for-profit company set up by the city council in 1997 to manage the Bishopstown facility. It is one of the biggest health, fitness and leisure facilities in the region, with a 25m and an 18m swimming pool, a toddler pool, gym, fitness studios, a cafe, and four astroturf pitches.

Its success led to the growth of the management company which now manages five facilities on behalf of the council, including LeisureWorld Churchfield and the Gus Healy pool, Douglas.

LeisureWorld also manages Mahon Golf Course, the country’s first purpose-built 18-hole municipal golf course on the Mahon peninsula.