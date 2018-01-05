Home»Today's Stories

Cork garda had to leap out of way to avoid car driven at him

Friday, January 05, 2018
Liam Heylin

A Garda sergeant had to avoid a car driven at him when he intervened at the scene of a man arguing with a woman driver.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced the motorist, David Ross, to five months in jail yesterday and banned him from driving for 10 years.

Ross, of 55 Mary Aikenhead Place, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving and having no insurance.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said at 11.30am on October 15, 2016, Sgt Pat Lyons was driving an unmarked Garda vehicle at McSweeney Villas, Gurranabraher.

He encountered a red Hyundai stopped on the road and the male driver, out of the car, in an argument with a female motorist.

“Sgt Lyons recognised the driver as David Ross. “Sgt Lyons made his way to where Mr Ross was arguing.

“On seeing the sergeant get out of the unmarked car, Ross jumped back into a car and attempted to reverse, at speed, up St Bridget’s Road.

“However, Mr Ross’ path was hindered by an oncoming vehicle.

“Mr Ross then drove his vehicle in a forward direction on to McSweeney Villas directly at Sgt Lyons and the stationary Garda vehicle.

“Sgt Lyons had to move out of the way to avoid being struck,” the inspector said.

Ross mounted a pedestrian footpath at McSweeney Villas to make good his escape.

The 28-year-old, currently serving a nine-year sentence for assault appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison. Yesterday’s sentence will run concurrently.


