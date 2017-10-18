Home»Today's Stories

Cork Friends of Crumlin Charity Ball organisers appeal for support

Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Irish Examiner digital staff

Cork Friends of Crumlin Charity Ball organisers appeal for support as they launch their annual event.

This year, radio presenter Matt Cooper is set to host the Charity Ball which takes place on Saturday, October 21 at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs.

The event aims to raise funds in aid of CMRF Crumlin, the fundraising body for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital and the National Children’s Research Centre in Crumlin.

Cork Friends of Crumlin launch their annual appeal with Matt Cooper Today FM, Miriam Finn, Cork and Ann-Marie O Sullivan, PR and Chair of the Cork Friend’s of Crumlin.

Chairperson of the Cork Friends of Crumlin Charity Ball committee, Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, is encouraging the people of Cork to get involved.

She said: “Supporting fundraising events such as the Ball, provides the people of Cork with an opportunity to support Ireland’s sickest children, and to let the children and families who travel from Cork every year know that we are right behind them, raising and donating funds so their children can access the best care, research and knowledge to help them through really tough times.”

CEO of The Children’s Medical and Research Foundation (CMRF) Lisa Nicole Dunne said Cork has been very supportive in the past.

She said: “We have always received tremendous support from the people of Cork and we are delighted to have this prestigious event as a key fundraising highlight.

"Now, more than ever, support is critical to ensure that sick children have the best care and treatments available."

There will also be an auction on the night and prizes include Late Late Show tickets, signed sporting memorabilia and a training session for 10 underage players with Doug Howlett.

Irish Examiner are media sponsors for this event.


