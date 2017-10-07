Home»Today's Stories

Cork food festival to add a bit spice to weekend

Saturday, October 07, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

A giant vegetable chilli made from food grown in community gardens across Cork city will be rustled up this weekend as part of a special food festival.

The dish, which will be served in Fitzgerald’s Park tomorrow to mark World Food Day Feast, is expected to be large enough to feed up to 500 people.

And today, attendees at a workshop on growing bee-friendly plants will sample smoothies made from fruit grown by teenagers from Ringmahon Rangers soccer club at their garden at Bessborough.

The events are being organised by the Cork Food Policy Council to celebrate community food and growing initiatives across the city such as the Mad About Cork city centre garden, and the community gardens at Knocknaheeny, The Glen, and Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill.

Free events, tours, workshops, talks and demonstrations aimed at teaching people how to grow, cook, eat and enjoy food will take place across the weekend. And Kitty Scully will lead a tour of tech company Voxpro’s garden, which includes a geodome and an outdoor pizza oven, at its Mahon headquarters.

The Cork Food Policy Council is just one of the Cork City Council-supported projects as part of the city’s designation as a World Health Organisation (WHO) Healthy City. The designation requires the city to commit to health and health equity in all of its policies under a partnership between the HSE South, the council, Niche, the Cork Community Health Network and UCC.

Meanwhile, City Hall will be bathed in purple light this weekend to celebrate the city’s retention of its prestigious Purple Flag award which celebrates excellence in the night-time economy.

Assessors visited the city in August and praised the city’s food, arts, and cultural offering, singling out the vibrant ‘Victorian Quarter’ on MacCurtain St for mention.

They said: “The city was very walkable and the success of the public bike scheme was very evident on the night. Overall willingness to invest and expand in the city was evident and makes for a promising future for many areas of the evening and night time economy, including retail, hotels, hospitality, arts and culture”.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, welcomed the retention of the designation: “It reaffirms that Cork is a destination not to be missed.”

The city council’s city centre co-ordinator, Paul McGuirk, praised the cooperation of key stakeholders such as Cork Chamber and Cork Business Association.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Feed the City

More in this Section

Parents to be able to pay online for school activities

‘Half-naked powerlifter in struggle with female garda’

Breastfeeding rates up but North/South gap widens

146k leave days lost in Defence Forces


Breaking Stories

Government signals increase in expenditure this year

Lifestyle

Al Porter set for a lorra lorra laughs in Blind Date revival

Ask Audrey: The girls in the RCYC won’t bat an eyelid, what with all the Botox

Dónal Lunny adds more strings to his bow

Beach rats: The harsh glare of life as a troubled teen

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 04, 2017

    • 15
    • 18
    • 24
    • 28
    • 33
    • 47
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »