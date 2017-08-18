Cork firm tests raspberry as treatment for arthritis

A leading clinical trials company in Cork is examining whether fish and raspberry extracts offer a long-term treatment for osteoarthritis.

Atlantia Food Clinical Trials has begun recruiting arthritis sufferers to take part in two separate osteo-related studies.

One study will use natural fish extracts, and another will use raspberry extract to alleviate symptoms of osteoarthritis in the knee.

About 200 people will be recruited to participate in the studies over the next three months.

Barry Skillington, director of Atlantia Food Clinical Trials, said one in five people in Ireland would suffer from some form of arthritis, and the most common is osteoarthritis.

“If these studies are successful, participants and other sufferers in Ireland could end up benefitting from cutting-edge treatment,” he said.

Trial candidates must be aged between 30 and 75 years with a diagnosis of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Atlantia is an independent clinical research organisation that spun out of the Alimentary Pharmabiotic Centre in University College Cork, where it was based until 2013.

The company has worked with more than half of the top 10 global companies.