Cork couple ‘still shaken’ after gas blast

A couple in their 80s have spoken of their nightmare after they got caught up in a suspected gas explosion at their home in Cork over the weekend, writes Olivia Kelleher.

Noreen and Edward (Ted) Meany were at home shortly after 8am on Saturday when a blast occurred at their property on Lower Glanmire Rd near the city. Neighbours raised the alarm after hearing a loud noise from the house. Mr and Mrs Meany were injured and were taken by ambulance to hospital.

In an interview with TV3, the couple said they were fortunate to escape serious injury. However, they are extremely shaken and are staying with family members after being discharged from hospital.

Mrs Meany, 81, said she has not been able to stop shaking since the blast.

“I can’t stop that terrible shaking,” she said. “I have nerves every time I close my eyes. I can hear that sound and that flash. That’s basically what I can remember.”

Mrs Meany got up at 8am on Saturday. Just moments after she entered the kitchen, she heard a loud bang.

She said: “I can remember the flames coming out and it threw me up against the wall and I shouted ‘Ted, run’ and that is basically what I can remember. The whole house was like an earthquake. It shook the whole thing.”

Mr Meany, 83, said the first thing that happened was a feeling of “swallowing gas”.

“When I came out to the ambulance he [a paramedic] said: ‘Open your mouth. You are black inside.’

“To tell you the truth I was very lucky that I walked out of that house with that bomb.”

The explosion was heard up to half a mile away. The couple say that they had spent more than 50 years putting their home together but everything was destroyed in a flash.

Mrs Meany said: “In a few minutes it was gone. But we are alive. It is all right.”

Gardaí, Cork Fire Brigade units, and several ambulances attended the scene. The couple were treated for shock and minor cuts . A full safety probe is now underway into the incident.