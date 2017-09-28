Cork Council's Christmas parking scheme ends... in November

A free pre-Christmas parking scheme is being introduced in Cork City earlier this year in a bid to boost trade.

Free parking will be on offer at selected times at the city council’s two public car parks from October 9, and on Saturdays at its Black Ash park and ride facility for six weeks from October 14.

City councillors welcomed the announcement but raised some concerns that it is kicking in too early and will be finished by the end of November, before the real Christmas rush starts.

However, the city’s director of services in the roads and transportation division, Gerry O’Beirne, said the package of free parking measures, first introduced in 2011, has been prepared again in consultation with the Cork Business Association, most of whose members are involved in retail in the city centre.

He said it is being introduced in early October in an effort to encourage more people to visit the city centre in what is a traditionally quiet time for the retail sector ahead of the Christmas rush.

The CBA chief executive, Lawrence Owens, said the scheme was good news for the city centre.

“It’s a very positive initiative and we hope it will achieve the objective to encourage people to come into the city centre and experience all that we have to offer,” he said.

From October 9, visitors to the city centre will be able to avail of two hours of free parking in the city council-owned Paul St and North Main St car parks every Monday to Thursday between 10am to 12pm.

Motorists will also be able to avail of free late night parking in both car parks on Thursdays and Fridays — between 6.30pm and 12am in Paul St car park and from 6.30pm to 9.30pm in North Main St car park.

Mr O’Beirne said the option of extending the opening hours of the North Main St car park has been considered but current volumes do not justify it. It is being kept under review, he said.

The incentivised parking scheme also includes free use of the park and ride service every Saturday for six weeks from October 14.

“This is in particular to encourage and attract families to the city at weekends to enjoy the city centre vibrancy, quality of retailing, hospitality and entertainment offering in our compact, pedestrian friendly city,” said Mr O’Beirne.