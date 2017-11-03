Cork City Hall goes green for team

City Hall in Cork was lit up in green last night as the city’s soccer champs chase a potential double in the FAI Cup final this weekend.

Fresh from securing the League of Ireland Premier Division title, Cork City will face rivals Dundalk for the third consecutive year in the FAI Cup final on Sunday.

City won last year’s final in dramatic circumstances, with a goal from future

Republic of Ireland international Sean Maguire in the final seconds of extra time, securing a first FAI Cup for the club since 2007, while Dundalk were victorious in 2015.

John Caulfield’s men know that victory in the Aviva Stadium will take home the first league and cup double for a Cork side more than 60 years.

However, the men’s final is the second in a double-header that could also see Cork City Women’s FC seal their own FAI Cup glory.

Frank Kelleher’s team take on UCD Waves in the women’s final at 12pm.

Lord Mayor of Cork City, Tony Fitzgerald, said it is an exciting time for the city, and paid tribute to Foras, the supporters’ trust that owns the club.

“The city is getting ready for Sunday, and we wish John Caulfield and all the team all the best against Dundalk in the Aviva,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

“We’re asking everyone to get out to support the team and are doing this as part of celebrations of the league win and in anticipation of the cup final,” he said.

“It is also a great occasion for the women’s team, and it is amazing to have both Cork sides in the final.

“When you consider the recent All-Ireland success for Rena Buckley and the

camogie team, it shows

Cork is at the forefront of women’s sport.

“I also want to wish all the best to my namesake, Tony Fitzgerald, president of the FAI. I want to commend him on his commitment to Cork soccer and Sunday will no doubt be a proud moment for him.”

Tickets for the double-header on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium are €10 for adults and €5 for children.

Supporters seeking tickets for the City end can purchase them at the Cork City Club store in Douglas Village Shopping Centre, while general entry tickets are available online on Ticketmaster.ie.

The women’s final kicks off at 12pm, with the men’s match getting under way at 3.30pm.