Cork city and county to get €46m to build 3,000 homes

Cork city and county will receive €46m in funding to allow the development of over 3,000 homes by 2021, the Irish Examiner can reveal. The funding will support six projects in Cork city and county, as part of a national investment of over €220m.

Details of the plan, being forwarded by Housing Minister Simon Coveney, are published in today’s Irish Examiner.

It is understood that in Cork city, two sites will be prioritised to deliver the housing.

The first is a €15.5m development plan for the South Docks area which will involve significant transport infrastructure improvements and upgrade to Albert Quay. It is also likely a new bridge to cross the Lee will be included as part of improvement works for the Eastern Gateway Bridge western approach.

“This is very ambitious project which we see delivering 700 new homes by 2021. The immediate effect will be to open up the development of residential units on two sites in the South Docks,” said Mr Coveney.

The second is a €10m development of a site on the Old Whitechurch Road which will lead to the development of up to 600 houses.

According to documents obtained by the Irish Examiner, the infrastructure proposed consists of rerouting the high voltage overhead lines which traverse the site and prohibit development at present.

“It will also include the improvement and widening of approach roads on all sides of the site to improve accessibility and capacity, installation of an access route critical to enable site development in phases, and augmentation of drainage, water and utility infrastructure/services to link the site to main services,” the documents state.

Also included in the plans are: a link road in Midleton to facilitate access and create potential for competitive delivery in 2019 and 2020; transport and amenity infrastructure to provide housing in a key area for large employment developments at South Docks; critical investment in roads infrastructure in Carrigaline, Ballincollig and Glanmire.

“These projects will kick-start much-needed delivery in the places they are needed most,” said Mr Coveney.

Critics of Mr Coveney’s plan have said it goes nowhere near what is needed to address the housing crisis.