Cork charity remembering those who have passed away this Father's Day

Next Sunday, families around the country will celebrate Father’s Day, but for many, it is also a day tinged with sadness for those whose dads are no longer with us.

For some dads, the day is tremendously difficult as they live on without a son or daughter who died.

Cork-based charity Anam Cara, which runs support groups in Cork city and Bantry for bereaved parents, is asking the public to remember and celebrate our dads this year through their #Daddyandme campaign.

Anam Cara is asking people to post pictures with their dads on social media, or if you’re a dad, then photos with your children, and to nominate friends and family to post as well. You can make a €2 donation to Anam Cara by texting the word REMEMBER to 50300.

For Dads, Anam Cara has produced a video with testimonies from bereaved fathers.

“I think Father’s Day does not get the same attention as Mother’s Day as an occasion. Sadly, very often it’s the same for bereaved Dads with people asking them how their wife and children are, not taking into account that they too are devastated after the death of their child,” Anam Cara CEO Sharon Vard said.

“Fathers hold a special place in our hearts, and children hold a special place in every Dad’s heart. This Father’s Day is an opportunity for extended family and friends to show they support and remember Dads who have experienced the loss of a precious son or daughter. For the general public #Daddyandme is also a great way to show our dads or our kids that we’re thinking of them.”

Anam Cara is an all-island support organisation set up by bereaved parents to support bereaved parents throughout Ireland. There are currently nine Anam Cara groups which meet regularly across the country. Anam Cara is open to all bereaved parents, regardless of the age a child died or the circumstances of the death.

A booklet on A Dad’s Grief, which forms part of Anam Cara’s Information Pack for Bereaved Parents, can be ordered free by calling 085 2888 888 or by emailing info@anamcara.ie.