Home»Today's Stories

Cork charity remembering those who have passed away this Father's Day

Thursday, June 08, 2017

Next Sunday, families around the country will celebrate Father’s Day, but for many, it is also a day tinged with sadness for those whose dads are no longer with us.

Thomas Curley and Zara White

For some dads, the day is tremendously difficult as they live on without a son or daughter who died.

Cork-based charity Anam Cara, which runs support groups in Cork city and Bantry for bereaved parents, is asking the public to remember and celebrate our dads this year through their #Daddyandme campaign.

Anam Cara is asking people to post pictures with their dads on social media, or if you’re a dad, then photos with your children, and to nominate friends and family to post as well. You can make a €2 donation to Anam Cara by texting the word REMEMBER to 50300.

For Dads, Anam Cara has produced a video with testimonies from bereaved fathers.

“I think Father’s Day does not get the same attention as Mother’s Day as an occasion. Sadly, very often it’s the same for bereaved Dads with people asking them how their wife and children are, not taking into account that they too are devastated after the death of their child,” Anam Cara CEO Sharon Vard said.

“Fathers hold a special place in our hearts, and children hold a special place in every Dad’s heart. This Father’s Day is an opportunity for extended family and friends to show they support and remember Dads who have experienced the loss of a precious son or daughter. For the general public #Daddyandme is also a great way to show our dads or our kids that we’re thinking of them.”

Anam Cara is an all-island support organisation set up by bereaved parents to support bereaved parents throughout Ireland. There are currently nine Anam Cara groups which meet regularly across the country. Anam Cara is open to all bereaved parents, regardless of the age a child died or the circumstances of the death.

A booklet on A Dad’s Grief, which forms part of Anam Cara’s Information Pack for Bereaved Parents, can be ordered free by calling 085 2888 888 or by emailing info@anamcara.ie.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Fears grow for missing woman in Cork

‘Friendlier’ garda system needed to report radicalisation fears

Care home resident required treatment in hospital after ingesting latex gloves

Terence MacSwiney wedding gift on public display for first time


Breaking Stories

Co-founder of Concern Fr Jack Finucane dies

CSF/CIRA to disband and end 'futile' campaign, according to republican statement

Limerick imam would 'physically tackle terrorist as last resort to save lives'

Fitzgerald: No complacency about possibility of terror attack here

Lifestyle

The Beatles are back with remastered 'Sgt Pepper's'

Long and winding musical road

A QUESTION OF TASTE - Ciara Higgins

11 things I never knew about flying ... until I became a flight attendant

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 07, 2017

    • 4
    • 9
    • 17
    • 20
    • 23
    • 33
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 