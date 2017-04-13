Cork and Kerry have longest child psych wait times

Children with significant mental health disorders in Cork and Kerry face far longer waiting times to access specialist mental health teams than anywhere else in the country.

Figures obtained by Fianna Fáil health spokesperson Billy Kelleher show of 255 children nationally waiting more than 12 months to access community-based Child and Adolescent Mental Health services (CAMHs), 107 are based in the Cork and Kerry region. This figure accounts for 42% of the total.

Problems accessing CAMHs in the south are not confined to community teams. This week the Irish Examiner reported an emergency out-of-hours CAMHs on-call service at two Cork city emergency departments — Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital — has been suspended indefinitely due to staffing problems.

The issue was raised in the Dáil yesterday by a number of TDs. Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central Donnchadh O’Laoghaire said the situation “beggars belief”.

“One of the most fundamental and crucial mental health services for children and adolescents in Cork has been found wanting and left short,” he said.

Mr Kelleher said there was a need to expedite the recruitment of clinical personnel “to ensure we do not have a situation in which vulnerable children are waiting up to a year for assessment and supports”.

In response, Minister of State for Mental Health Helen McEntee conceded there were problems staffing the CAMHs service. She said there was one community team in Cork City where “those requiring consultant or psychologist review are currently on a waiting list” because of staff vacancies.

“The HSE acknowledges that the lack of consultant cover is having a considerable impact on access to the service locally. It is working to explore all avenues for the recruitment of qualified staff.”