Cork Airport passenger figures up by 6%

Wednesday, August 02, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

The launch of Cork Airport’s first direct transatlantic service last month helped boost its July passenger figures.

Details released yesterday show the airport’s figures for last month were 6% above the figures for the same period last year.

The increase has been attributed to a strong summer schedule, several new routes and the launch of direct transatlantic flights to Boston Providence with Norwegian Air International on July 1.

The news comes as a boost to airport management days after it emerged that Wow Air plans to suspend its Cork to Iceland service in October five months after its launch.

The low fares service from Cork to Reykjavik, which was launched in May, offered passengers flying from Cork transatlantic connectivity via Reykjavik to several cities in North America.

However, as first reported by the Irish Examiner last weekend, the Icelandic airline confirmed it is suspending the service from October 27 due to low demand.

The axing of the route comes despite extensive marketing in Ireland, Iceland and the US. The airline will not make a decision until later this year on the possible reinstatement of the service for summer 2018.

Airport chiefs said the loss of the route will not affect their growth plans.

“Cork Airport grew strongly last year by 8% and we will continue to grow passenger numbers further this year. We are already working on even further route development and passenger growth for 2018,” said managing director Niall MacCarthy.

He said passengers now have more choice than ever flying direct from Cork Airport.

“In the last six months, we have launched several new routes across Europe as well as securing multiple extra flights each week on the most popular destinations for this summer,” he said.

