Cork aims to get share of cruise tourists

Tourism ambassadors have, for the first time, begun selling Cork city’s visitor attractions to passengers on board the luxury cruise ships calling to the Port of Cork in a bid to capture a slice of an estimated €12m market.

The port hosted three cruise ships with up to 5,000 passengers and crew on board yesterday — its busiest day in what is expected to be a record cruise liner season — with up to 65 ships expected to call between March and November.

The 142m Le Soléal, with around 400 people on board, berthed on North Custom House Quay on the fourth stop of its eight-night Celtic Coastline cruise, which started in Portsmouth and ends in Dublin.

The 136m Midnatsol, with up to 1,000 people on board, berthed on the city’s South Jetties as part of its 20-night cruise from Casablanca in Morocco to Bergen in Norway. And the huge 293m Serenade of the Seas, with almost 3,000 people on board, arrived in Cobh as part of its 16-night cruise from Fort Lauderdale in Florida to Copenhagen.

Cork City Council launched its tourism ambassador pilot project by placing four specially trained staff on board the Serenade of the Seas in a bid to entice passengers to visit the city.

Figures show that each cruise ship passenger spends an average of €73 a day while onshore — worth up to €12m a year to the local economy.

Port of Cork statistics show that even before the liners arrive in port, about half the passengers have booked short excursions to places such as Blarney, Kinsale, the Jameson Experience in Midleton, the Rock of Cashel, and Youghal, but the rest are independent travellers.

Port officials told city businesses last year that they were losing out on this category of passenger — a market which could be worth up to €3.6m annually.

Port spokeswoman Sara Mackeown said they will deliver up to 100,000 passengers and up to 60,000 crew to Cobh or the city quays this year alone but that, once the passengers arrive, it is up to businesses to seize the opportunity.

City council spokesman Paul Moynihan said the launch of the tourism ambassador scheme is a direct response to that business need.

“It’s up to everybody to capitalise on the economic opportunities here and we are delighted to place these ambassadors on board the ships,” he said.

The Port of Cork’s 2017 cruise season kicked off on March 20 with a call from Saga Cruises’ MV Saga Pearl. Up to 65 ships will call during the remainder of the season.

Commercial manager at the Port of Cork, Captain Michael McCarthy, said: “The numbers of calls are up compared to 2016 and we feel very positive about this increase in business. It’s also very encouraging to see cruise lines bringing their newest vessels to Cork on maiden calls. It is our ambition to attract larger cruise ships and increase our cruise calls to 75 per year. Already in 2018 the bookings are indicating we will achieve this goal, if not exceed it.”

The Port of Cork also operates Bantry Bay Port Company, which will see eight cruise liners calling to the West Cork area this summer. Bantry Harbour and Glengarriff can accommodate smaller boutique cruise liners whose passengers tend to look for active expedition cruises.

Midnatsol departed for Dublin; Le Soléal departed for Liverpool; and Serenade of the Seas sailed for Le Havre in France last night.