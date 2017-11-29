Cork a big winner at Bord Gáis Energy Book Awards

Cork was a big winner at last night’s Bord Gáis Energy Book Awards, as the critically acclaimed history tome Atlas of the Irish Revolution picked up the Best Irish Published Book of the Year.

The book has been a huge hit since it was published in September and Cork University Press recently took delivery of an extra 14,000 copies after the first print-run sold out within weeks of going on the shelves of bookshops.

Weighing over 5kg, it has been hailed as a landmark publication for its new treatment of topics currently being commemorated and debated as part of the Decade of Centenaries. More than 100 historians and other scholars contributed to the book.

Cartographer Mike Murphy and his co-editors John Crowley, Donal Ó Drisceoil, and John Borgonovo — all employees of University College Cork’s geography and history departments — devised and produced a map for almost every day of the year to demonstrate the impact of the events at national, regional, county and local levels.

The awards were presented at a star-studded event in Dublin last night after 50,000 book lovers made their voices heard and voted to select the winners.

Now in its 12th year, the bash was attended by Ireland’s top writers, publishers, booksellers, writers such as Sinéad Moriarty, John Banville, Roddy Doyle, Eoin Colfer, Paul Howard, media personalities Roz Purcell, Ryan Tubridy, Vogue Williams, and Caitríona Perry, food writers Rory O’Connell, Rachel Allen and Neven Maguire, and sports stars Shay Given, Philly McMahon, and Colm Cooper.

Renowned poet Eavan Boland was presented with the Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award and bestselling children’s author and comedian David Walliams received the Bord Gáis Energy International Recognition Award, which is made to international authors who have contributed substantially to the health of the Irish book-trade.

Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book Awards chairman Larry Mac Hale said the Irish book industry was producing internationally recognised writers.

“Across all genres, every kind of fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books, we’re seeing brand names at the very top of their game,” said Mr Mac Hale. “What’s even more encouraging is the number of young writers who are breaking through every year. Irish writing is in good hands and I really hope that more and more people will support them by giving books for Christmas this year.”

Managing director of Bord Gáis Energy, Dave Kirwan, said, such is the standard of entry, that being shortlisted was a significant achievement.

“The quality of the shortlisted entries across each of the categories was incredibly high and I hope that this year’s event will inspire those who perhaps didn’t win an award this year to enter again in the coming years,” said Mr Kirwan.

From today, the public can vote for their overall Bord Gáis Energy Book of the Year by going to www.irishbookawards.ie. Voting is open until 12pm, December 15, and anyone who votes is in with the chance of winning €100 in National Book Tokens.

Best of the books

TheJournal.ie Best Irish Published Book of the Year:

Atlas of the Irish Revolution — John Crowley, Donál Ó Drisceoil, Mike Murphy and John Borgonovo

Congratulations to ‘Atlas of the Irish Revolution’ By John Crowley, Donal Ó Drisceoil, Mike Murphy and John Borgonovo, the WINNER of the @thejournal_ie BEST IRISH PUBLISHED Book of the Year 2017 #BGEIBA pic.twitter.com/vt88vKFDbj — BGEIrish Book Awards (@BGEIBAS) November 28, 2017

National Book Tokens Children’s Book of the Year:

A Sailor Went to Sea, Sea, Sea: Favourite Rhymes from an Irish Childhood — Sarah Webb illustrated by Steve Mc Carthy

Congratulations to A Sailor Went to Sea, Sea, Sea - Favourite Rhymes from an Irish Childhood By Sarah Webb and illustrated by Steve McCarthy, WINNER of the @book_Tokens Children’s Book of the Year - Junior Award 2017 #BGEIBA @sarahwebbishere @OBrienPress pic.twitter.com/H0V9Wnsy6l — BGEIrish Book Awards (@BGEIBAS) November 28, 2017

National Book Tokens Children’s Book of the Year:

Stand by Me — Judi Curtin

Dept 51@Eason Teen / Young Adult Book of the Year:

Tangleweed and Brine — Deirdre Sullivan illustrated by Karen Vaughan

Congratulations to 'Tangleweed & Brine' by Deirdre Sullivan and illustrated by Karen Vaughan, WINNER of the @Dept51 by @Easons Teen / Young Adult Book of the Year 2017 #BGEIBA @propermiss @karenmvaughan @LittleIslandBks pic.twitter.com/vrvzWkT2gt — BGEIrish Book Awards (@BGEIBAS) November 28, 2017

Eason Book Club Novel of the Year:

Midwinter Break — Bernard MacLaverty

Specsavers Popular Fiction Book of the Year:

The Break — Marian Keyes

Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year:

The Therapy House — Julie Parsons

Congratulations to ‘The Therapy House’ By Julie Parsons, WINNER of the @Independent_ie Crime Fiction Book of the Year Award 2017 #BGEIBA @NewIslandBooks pic.twitter.com/cR4bvRH3Aj — BGEIrish Book Awards (@BGEIBAS) November 28, 2017

Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year:

I Found my Tribe — Ruth Fitzmaurice

Congratulations to Ruth Fitzmaurice and her book ‘I Found My Tribe’ , WINNER of the #SundayIndependent Newcomer of the Year Award 2017 #BGEIBA @ChattoBooks pic.twitter.com/mNSviftAbq — BGEIrish Book Awards (@BGEIBAS) November 28, 2017

Onside Non-Fiction Book of the Year:

Wounds: A Memoir of War & Love — Fergal Keane

Congratulations to ‘Wounds: A Memoir of War & Love’ By Fergal Keane, WINNER of the @Onside_Spons Non-Fiction Book of the Year 2017 #BGEIBA @WmCollinsBooks pic.twitter.com/t6hwaqbdrj — BGEIrish Book Awards (@BGEIBAS) November 28, 2017

Ireland AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year:

Motherfoclóir — Darach Ó Séaghdha

Eurospar Cookbook of the Year:

Cook Well, Eat Well — Rory O’ Connell

Congratulations to ‘Cook Well, Eat Well’ By Rory O’Connell the WINNER of the #EUROSPAR Cookbook of the Year 2017 #BGEIBA @Gill_Books @rorysfood pic.twitter.com/2Bpsp9Zd3s — BGEIrish Book Awards (@BGEIBAS) November 28, 2017

Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year:

The Choice — Philly McMahon with Niall Kelly

RTÉ Radio 1’s The Ryan Tubridy Show Listener’s Choice Award:

he: A novel — John Connolly

Listowel Writer’s Week Irish Poem of the Year:

Seven Sugar Cubes — Clodagh Beresford Dunne

Congratulations to ‘Seven Sugar Cubes ‘ By Clodagh Beresford Dunne, WINNER of the Listowel @WritersWeek Irish Poem of the Year 2017 @cberesforddunne pic.twitter.com/rsV4mYfTNZ — BGEIrish Book Awards (@BGEIBAS) November 28, 2017

Writing.ie Short Story of the Year:

Back to Bones — Christine Dwyer Hickey