Convicted garda resigns from force

A member of An Garda Síochána who pleaded guilty to 11 charges related of deception, theft, and receiving corrupt payments has resigned from the force, it was confirmed yesterday.

John O’Halloran, aged 46, from South Douglas Rd, Cork, was due to face trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court earlier this month on 212 charges but he pleaded guilty to the sample charges.

Judge Sean Ó Donnabhain noted O’Halloran’s plea on November 1 on all 11 counts and inquired of defence senior counsel Ronan Munro if O’Halloran was still a serving member of the force.

Mr Munro said O’Halloran was still a serving officer but he fully accepted that his membership of the force was now incompatible with his guilty pleas on the various charges against him. Judge Ó Donnabhain adjourned the matter until yesterday for clarification on this issue. Defence barrister Siobhán Lankford confirmed yesterday: “He has resigned.”

Sentencing will take place on February 26, 2018. Character evidence is to be presented on the sentencing date.

John O’Halloran, who was based at Barrack St Garda Station in Cork City, pleaded guilty to three counts of corruption, one of making a gain by deception and seven counts of theft on various dates between June 2009 and September 2015 in Cork.

The corruption charges relate to O’Halloran corruptly obtaining cheques for €785.40, €1994.56, and €949.24 which were all drawn on the UCC Students Union account at AIB Bank, College Rd, Cork. Those charges state that O’Halloran corruptly obtained the cheques as an inducement or reward for the provision of his services as a garda while already employed and paid as a garda.

Three of the theft charges relate to O’Halloran stealing monies at AIB Bank, Western Rd, Cork, from the CIE Pension Scheme for staff between December 2011 and September 2014.

Another charge relate to the theft of €100 from Connaught Avenue Residents’ Association, while the remaining three theft charges relate to stealing hundreds of euro from private companies The deception charge relates to inducing a resident of Connaught Avenue in Cork in November 2013 to give him €5,500 by claiming he had got a tax bill for €11,550 from the Revenue Commissioners.