Home»Today's Stories

Conor McGregor's genes show fighting history

Saturday, March 18, 2017
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter

When it comes to tattooed “fighting Irish”, Conor McGregor is top of the tree. A trawl through his family background shows he didn’t lick it off the stones.

New research conducted by family history website, findmypast.ie, has also found that in at least one instance, body ink also runs in McGregor family.

The website constructed a family tree for the MMA champion that stretches back six generations and among that number is the Dubliner’s paternal great-grandfather, Albert McGregor, born in Dún Laoghaire, then known as Kingstown, to Albert McGregor (Sr) and his wife Mary in 1905.

The 1911 census shows the couple living in Kingstown’s tough South Dock district on Clarence Street with their young children, Albert Jr, Mary Ellen, Michael and Maggie.

Albert Sr was born in 1878 and enlisted in the Royal Irish Fusiliers in 1896 after serving a brief stint in Dublin’s Kilmainham prison for possession of “concealed” goods.

His British army service record contained a detailed physical description that shows a similar penchant for body ink to that of his descendant, noting a large tattoo of a “man’s head” on his left forearm, his name written on his right forearm and a “dot” tattooed onto the back of his right hand.

He left the army in 1899 and later that year was charged with assaulting his young wife and sentenced to 14 days in Kilmainham Gaol, and in 1902 was back in jail after being sentenced to one month for assaulting a police constable.

In 1905 Albert was assaulted by his 19-year-old brother in law, Joseph Ryan, and the following year he was back in Kilmainham after being caught stealing a side pound of bacon, and later served a seven-day sentence for drunkenness.

www.findmypast.ie/explore-your-irish-ancestry/

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Conor McGregor, genes

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Lifeguard fired after throwing unwilling boy into deep end

Rescue 116 tragedy: Islander braves the sea to join volunteers

Nearly 58,000 employees need income support

Number seeking asylum here falls 32% to just 2,200


Breaking Stories

Mountain Rescue search operation underway in Galway

National Lottery confirm shop that sold €500k winning Euromillions ticket

Enda Kenny: Ireland will not follow Britain out of the European Union

Man critical following St Patrick’s Day assault in Longford

Lifestyle

Feng shui will improve the sense of flow and energy in your home

Plants that work well together two-by-two and row-by-row

Is a basic universal income for all the next logical step for humanity?

Movie reviews: Beauty and the Beast, Get Out, Personal Shopper

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 15
    • 30
    • 37
    • 45
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 