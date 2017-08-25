Conor McGregor must adapt to differences between boxing and MMA

There are significant differences between boxing and the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

They include:

Length and number of rounds

A high-level boxing match is almost always scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds. When a boxer makes his professional debut, they are often scheduled for four three-minute rounds, which is usually then gradually increased.

UFC rules dictate that each non-championship contest is scheduled for three five-minute rounds. A championship contest is for five five-minute rounds; that each round lasts five minutes is largely why first-round stoppages are not uncommon.

In both sports, there is a rest period of one minute between rounds.

The nature of fighting

While boxers have been known to use their elbows and heads to gain an advantage, they are officially allowed to attack their opponents only through punching, and even excessive clenching is discouraged. If a boxer is knocked down, his opponent is not allowed to resume attacking him until he has returned to his feet.

In addition to boxing, UFC fighters are permitted to grapple, wrestle, kickbox, and continue to strike their opponent while they have been knocked down.

Size and shape of the ring

A boxing ring, within the rules of the British Boxing Board of Control should have four ropes, and be between 16-20 sq ft.

A UFC arena is octagonal in shape and must be between a minimum of 20 sq ft, and a maximum of 32. It is also surrounded by a fence.

Cuts men

Boxers regularly provide their own cuts man, and one of their choosing. The UFC provide one for each corner, and that same cuts man works the same corner for every fight of each event.

Weight divisions

Boxing has more weight divisions than the UFC, and though many of those divisions share names, their weights vary.

The weight divisions in boxing are: Minimumweight (105lb), light-flyweight (108lb, flyweight (112lb), super-flyweight (115lb), bantamweight (118lb, super-bantamweight (122lb), featherweight (126lb), super-featherweight (130lb), lightweight (135lb), light-welterweight (140lb), welterweight (147lb), super-welterweight (154lb), middleweight (160lb), super-middleweight (168lb), light-heavyweight (175lb), cruiserweight (200lb), heavyweight over (200lb).

UFC’s weight divisions are as follows: strawweight (115lb), flyweight over (115lb-125lb), bantamweight (125lb- 135lb), featherweight (135lb- 145lb), lightweight (145lb-155lb), welterweight (155lb-170lb), middleweight (170lb- 185lb), light-heavyweight (185lb-205lb), heavyweight (205lb-265lb), and super heavyweight over (265lb).

Sponsorship

Unlike in boxing, UFC fighters are forbidden by their contracts to pursue their own sponsorship deals. They have an overall sponsorship in place with Reebok.

Weigh-ins

In boxing, a fighter must weigh in at the scheduled time and, if overweight, has an hour to achieve the correct weight. If they remain overweight, they do not get a further chance, though the fight may still proceed.

In the UFC, on the day before a fight, a fighter has a window of four hours in which they can make weight at their own convenience.