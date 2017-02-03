Home»Today's Stories

Conference on music industry coming to Cork

Friday, February 03, 2017
Joe Leogue

A new music industry conference is to be held in Cork this summer, with speakers to include the head of the record label behind Mumford & Sons and Florence and the Machine, along with the agents for bands like Muse and Coldplay.

Organisers Jim Lawless, Willie Ryan, Shane Dunne and Alexis Vokos with singer Stephanie Rainey at the launch of Music Cork.

The organisers behind the Music Cork conference say the event “will create a unique opportunity in Ireland to listen to some of the best industry professionals talk about their work and experiences, see the best new talent perform and enjoy plenty of opportunities to network with speakers and delegates over three days of intimate social gatherings and shows”.

The event, which will take place on May 10 to 20, will also showcase new Irish artists in a series of shows over two days.

Organisers say it will “provide an opportunity for some of the best new Irish artists to be seen by the high calibre of international industry professionals attending”.

“Music Cork will be showcasing a small selection of new Irish artists in a series of shows over two days,” said one of the organisers Jim Lawless.

“Combining the newest talent and some of the great new acts already emerging from the Irish scene.

“We’re also very pleased that Niall Byrne (Nialler9.com) is already confirmed to curate one of the line-ups,” he said.

“We aim to provide an opportunity for some of the best new Irish artists to be seen by the high calibre of international industry professionals attending. It will also be a great opportunity to be showcased as part of an event that will be a new focus for the best of the Music Industry in Ireland,” said Mr Lawless.

Fans will also be able to network with notable people within the music industry on the Music Cork Pub Crawls, at a networking breakfast and during a networking day trip. The first main speaker announced for Music Cork is Darcus Beese, president of Island Records.

Some other delegates to attend Music Cork will be Kodaline manager Ricardo Zambak; Adam Barker, director of business affairs for Universal Music UK; Rebecca Allen, managing director of Decca and Marc Robinson, managing director of Globe. n Ticket details will be revealed on musiccork.com.

KEYWORDS music, conference, Cork

