Condemnation as mother of six shot dead in her home

The mother of six gunned down in her kitchen in Dublin yesterday afternoon was the second member of her family to be shot dead in the space of just over three years.

Antoinette Corbally, nee Devoy, and another man were murdered by, what gardaí believe, were two gunmen armed with a handgun and a submachine gun.

The other victim, a man in his 30s, was shot in a car outside the house in Balbutcher Drive, Ballymun.

Ms Corbally, who was in her 40s, was the sister of Mickey Devoy, a convicted criminal who was murdered in 2014 in Tallaght, south Dublin.

It is believed that a close associate of Devoy’s was the intended target in yesterday’s shooting which happened at around 4pm. However, he managed to escape on foot.

Two other people, a man and a woman, also suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment. It is believed the woman was holding a baby when she was hit.

Two cars believed to have been used by the gunmen, as well as a handgun, are being forensically examined by gardaí. Chief Superintendent Lorraine Wheatley appealed for people in the community to come forward with any information they had.

“We are particularly interested in people who may have been in Balbutcher Drive around 4pm or even during the course of the day.

“We are also appealing to people who may have dash cams — maybe delivery drivers and taxi drivers. That footage may be of some use.”

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan condemned the killings. “This callous, cold-blooded violence has no place in our communities — the Government and gardaí stand with the people of Ballymun against such despicable acts and will continue to ensure there is high visibility policing to combat such attacks, including extensive armed checkpoints across the city, for as long as necessary.”