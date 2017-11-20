Home»Today's Stories

Concerns over new laws on bugging; Fears of a surge in requests to intercept online communications

Monday, November 20, 2017
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Security Correspondent

The State’s human rights watchdog has expressed concerns over Government proposals to reform Ireland’s bugging laws.

Legal experts and the State’s investment agency also warned that the proposals will lead to a surge in requests from domestic and foreign police and security agencies to intercept phone and electronic communications.

And investment chiefs in IDA Ireland said they were concerned about any “unintended consequences” that could have a “negative impact on Ireland as a location for investment”.

The concerns have emerged in limited documentation released to the Irish Examiner under the Freedom of Information Act.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) wrote to the Department of Justice after a briefing on proposals to amend legislation on lawful interception, which will include online communications.

It said that while the policy document’s assertion — that most people would accept that a proportionate and lawful intrusion into the privacy of a very specific group of individuals engaged in terrorism or serious crime was not an unreasonable price to pay in safeguarding the security of the state and safety of its citizens — was uncontroversial, it was not convinced with the proposals.

“On the basis of the briefing to date we would have concerns as to whether the proposed amending legislation would, in fact, meet the necessary standards of necessity and proportionality,” said IHREC chief commissioner Emily Logan. She added that some immediate concerns include: What constitutes the “security of the State” and “serious crime”; whether the department is moving from ministerial authorisation for interception to judicial authorisation, and what particular rules, “if any”, will be introduced in relation to the interception of communications by “journalists, lawyers and parliamentarians”?

She also raised the nature and resourcing of judicial oversight.

Solicitors Mason Hayes & Curran and IDA Ireland said the plans would increase demands on both the Department of Justice and service providers.

Mason said: “The number of affected entities will likely be very large — particularly given the large number of online operators who have chosen to base their European headquarters in Ireland.

“This could lead to resourcing demands for the department in relation to interception requests from both domestic law enforcement requests and in particular arising through the 2008 Act [Criminal Justice Mutual Assistance Act 2008].”

Leo Clancy of IDA Ireland said: “IDA is concerned about any unintended consequences of new legislation that could have a negative impact on Ireland as a location for investment which provides a best in class ecosystem for data.

“When extra-territorial requests are included the total volume, including from other jurisdictions, may be substantial.”

It relation to access to encrypted data and communications, he said such proposals would need to be “carefully considered as part of a comprehensive engagement” with industry.

Editorial: 10


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

human rightsbuggingsurveillance

More in this Section

First licence granted to treat pain with cannabis

Barry Walsh quits Fine Gael role after ‘trial by media’

EU chiefs back Irish threat to veto Brexit trade talks

Violent teen ‘will harm girl he defiled’ if bailed


Breaking Stories

RTÉ employee accused of attempting to engage in sexual activity with girl under 16

Al Porter has resigned from Today FM

Latest: Missing 15-year-old boy found safe and well

Gerry Adams is world's second longest serving party leader after Robert Mugabe

Lifestyle

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

The domestic flash of Francis Brennan

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »