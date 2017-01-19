Concern at Garda security boss exit

Garda intelligence services have been dealt a blow with the retirement of its chief with uncertainty as to how long it will take to fill his position.

Detective Chief Superintendent Peter Kirwan, who has spent the bulk of his almost 40 years in the security services, departs tomorrow.

Senior garda sources are concerned that no system has been put in place to ensure such a high-priority position in the Garda’s Security and Intelligence Section would be filled without delay and are unclear when that will happen.

A second chief superintendent, Pat Murphy, who is in charge of the Waterford division, is also retiring this month.

There will be a further blow to the security services with the retirement of assistant commissioner John O’Mahoney in June.

Head of Crime and Security, Mr O’Mahoney has extensive experience of fighting organised crime and terrorism.

Two other assistant commissioners are retiring: Michael O’Sullivan, who departs next month and Jack Nolan, who retires in April.

Responsibility for promotions was transferred from the Department of Justice to the Policing Authority at the start of the year.

The authority yesterday said that selection competitions would be “based on information from the commissioner on vacancies” and said that they were “planning to undertake a number of competitions for these ranks [assistant commissioner, chief superintendent and superintendent] in the first half of 2017”.

A spokeswoman said that the timeline was difficult to forecast but said the intention was to undertake them “without undue delay”.

There were five superintendents listed for promotion to chief, and one chief listed for assistant commissioner, under a Department of Justice process, which expired at the end of last year.

That chief, Michael O’Sullivan (different from the assistant commissioner), currently in charge of Liaison and Protection at Garda HQ, has been now tasked with covering Mr Kirwan’s position.

The chief superintendent in Security and Intelligence plays a key role in giving opinion evidence at the Special Criminal Court that a defendant is a member of a terrorist group.

Security and Intelligence contains a number of secretive sections, including the National Surveillance Unit and the Covert Human Intelligence Source system (informants).

It also directs the operations of the Special Detective Unit and the Emergency Response Unit.

The chief at Security and Intelligence also liaises with international security and intelligence services.

Sources said the departure of Mr Kirwan was a particular blow. Starting in the late 1970s, he worked along the border in Co Louth, later moving into the Special Detective Unit, the National Surveillance Unit and Security and Intelligence.

“The vast majority of his career has been devoted to fighting terrorism,” said one senior source.

He said that his knowledge and experience of dissidents was “huge and extensive”.