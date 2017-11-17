Home»Today's Stories

Complaints over rent rates double since 2016

Friday, November 17, 2017
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter

The number of complaints about soaring rents has more than doubled, lending weight to claims that some landlords are flouting caps in rent pressure zones (RPZs).

Figures from the Residential Tenancies Board show in the period of January to September, it received 394 applications for dispute resolution citing “rent more than market rent” — a 133% increase on the period in 2016.

A spokesman for the RTB said it was important to note the increase was off a low base, but added: “Since the introduction of rent pressure zone measures in December 2016, the RTB has seen an increase in the number of dispute resolution applications relating to rent reviews.”

Organisations including Threshold and Focus Ireland have raised the possibility that some landlords are not adhering to rent limits in government-set RPZs.

There are 21 RPZs, covering all of Dublin, Cork City, much of Galway City, and towns such as Cobh and Greystones. In those areas, rents can only be increased by a maximum of 4% annually and only where meeting strict qualifying conditions.

About 57% of private tenancies in the country are now in RPZs.


KEYWORDS

rentrent pressure zones

