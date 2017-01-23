Compensation decision will have huge implications for landowners, say walking groups

A High Court appeal decision on a hillwalker who received €40,000 compensation for injuries sustained in a fall in the Wicklow Mountains is due in February.

Irrespective of the outcome, the decision will not only have serious repercussions for our national parks but for private landowners and leisure walking groups.

The original circuit civil court decision last February united, at the time, landowners, hillwalkers and many politicians. Many expressed their dismay at the decision in the case.

Judge Jacqueline Linnane found the state agency National Parks and Wildlife Service was negligent in not maintaining a boardwalk, of used railway sleepers, in a safe condition. A consensus has since emerged that this has created a major problem for countryside recreation and rural tourism.

Legal decisions, by their nature, create ripple effects and many landowners who previously allowed access to the countryside have now withdrawn consent because of understandable fears about litigation.

Considerable amounts of the countryside have since been closed off. Despite concerns in the aftermath of the case, a careful reading of the legislation suggests the judge was left with little option.

A landowner’s responsibility towards recreational users is defined by the Occupiers’ Liability Act, 1995. Here, the test for occupier’s liability is defined only as a duty not to injure or act with reckless disregard towards recreational users of land.

Walkers must, therefore, take the countryside as they find it and the landowner does not have liability for pre-existing dangers.

Many people agree a commonsense approach is necessary if wide access to the countryside is to be maintained.

A further section of the act, relied upon by the plaintiff in the case, provides that where a structure has been provided primarily for recreational users, the landowner has a duty to take reasonable care to maintain it in a safe condition.

In the circuit court, reference was made to precedents in the higher courts involving injuries to plaintiffs using playgrounds.

Local authorities have, of course, a duty to maintain such amenities in a safe condition but it is difficult to see how this duty can be expanded to encompass thousands of square kilometres of unforgiving, inaccessible, uplands.

The playground cases are not even remotely similar to the Wicklow one, yet the same legislation applies.

If the appeal is upheld, there will likely be a detrimental effect on the upland environment, as the primary reason for constructing boardwalks is to protect fragile ecosystems. Would any more be constructed in such circumstances?

However, even if the decision is overturned, many unanswered questions still remain, as the wording of the 1995 Act will not have been altered. Should landowners now abstain from improving trails in the belief that new structures will still leave them open to litigation?

If a positive is to be taken from this controversy it is that all parties appear to agree that those visiting wild, unsanitised locations must take responsibility for their own actions.

If we, as hillwalkers, suffer loss, we should have recourse only to ourselves or our insurer. Occupiers’ liability cannot become a backdoor method where landowners are obliged to provide insurance for walkers quite capable of purchasing it for themselves.

The time has now come for the Government to stop expecting our courts to solve legislative conundrums.

Existing legislation should be altered to ensure walkers must take the upland environment as they find it and accept that trail furniture — placed for their safety or to protect the environment — deteriorates with the passage of time and must be used with due caution.