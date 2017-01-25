Community service for woman who smashed glass into man’s face

A vicious assault on a security man at a Cork City pub saw him having a pint glass smashed into his face by a woman.

Judge John King said there was no doubt that the assault was very nasty and merited a prison sentence.

Tina O’Driscoll brought €500 compensation to court for the victim of the attack.

The judge said the victim was more than flexible with the defendant on the night in question, even on the defendant’s own version of events.

“It warrants a prison sentence as it was such a terrible assault. It was a very, very serious matter. Would she be willing to do a community service order instead of going to jail,” Judge King asked.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said Tina O’Driscoll of 9 Ardmore Heights, Knocknaheeny, Cork, was willing to do community service. The judge said she could do 200 hours of community service instead of four months in prison.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the case could only be dealt with at Cork District Court on a plea of guilty and that otherwise it would have been necessary to have it sent forward for trial by judge and jury.

O’Driscoll pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm to Kenneth Sheridan at the Old Oak on Oliver Plunkett St, Cork, on February 19, 2016.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said that out of very limited resources the defendant had managed to raise €500 compensation for the injured party.