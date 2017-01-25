Home»Today's Stories

Community service for woman who smashed glass into man’s face

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Liam Heylin

A vicious assault on a security man at a Cork City pub saw him having a pint glass smashed into his face by a woman.

Judge John King said there was no doubt that the assault was very nasty and merited a prison sentence.

Tina O’Driscoll brought €500 compensation to court for the victim of the attack.

The judge said the victim was more than flexible with the defendant on the night in question, even on the defendant’s own version of events.

READ NEXT Kerry features strongly in TripAdvisor awards

“It warrants a prison sentence as it was such a terrible assault. It was a very, very serious matter. Would she be willing to do a community service order instead of going to jail,” Judge King asked.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said Tina O’Driscoll of 9 Ardmore Heights, Knocknaheeny, Cork, was willing to do community service. The judge said she could do 200 hours of community service instead of four months in prison.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the case could only be dealt with at Cork District Court on a plea of guilty and that otherwise it would have been necessary to have it sent forward for trial by judge and jury.

O’Driscoll pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm to Kenneth Sheridan at the Old Oak on Oliver Plunkett St, Cork, on February 19, 2016.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said that out of very limited resources the defendant had managed to raise €500 compensation for the injured party.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS courts, community service, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Artist admits to child sex offence

€700,000 spent in bid to wipe out invasive rhododendron in Killarney

Gardaí are hunting for armed raider who held up post office

Saudi Arabian Embassy to pay for nunchuk attack on student


Breaking Stories

Calls for driverless cars to be introduced in Ireland to help rural pubs

Irish winner scoops €88,587,275 EuroMillions Jackpot

Two men arrested in connection with shooting of PSNI officer released unconditionally

Labour Court refuses to intervene in Bus Éireann pay dispute

Lifestyle

€700,000 spent in bid to wipe out invasive rhododendron in Killarney

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 