Community rallies behind abandoned seal pup

An abandoned day-old seal pup has inspired the creation of a Go Fund me page to pay for his rehabilitation.

Ron was orphaned by his mother after being prematurely born in Strand Hill, Sligo several days ago.

Seal Rescue Ireland co-ordinated his rescue and transport to its specialised centre in Courtown, Co Wexford where he arrived dehydrated and malnourished. He weighed 8kg.

A spokesperson for Seal Rescue Ireland said: “Ron is responding beautifully to intensive care by our dedicated volunteers and is now stable with his flippery future looking bright.

“We are the only rehabilitation facility in the Republic of Ireland and rely solely on the generous donations from caring members of the public to continue to rehabilitate seals like Ron.”

His rehabilitation is going to cost €3,000. To donate to Ron’s rehabilitation log on to gofundme.com/Help-Ron-the-orphaned-seal-pup.

Seal Rescue Ireland added: “Please dig deep to help us return him to his ocean home. It costs a lot to rehabilitate seals so we really need the public’s help.”

Over the weekend, the rescue centre released two grey male seals, named Copper and Crush, back into the ocean after receiving lifesaving treatment for months at the centre.

Grey seals are also known also as the Atlantic seal and can be found all along our coasts, particularly the western coasts. Seals can weigh up to 227kg. There are 19 species around the world.

This is the start of busy breeding season when common and harbour seals start to give birth to their pups. The public are being warned to keep a watch for seal pups in distress along our beaches over the coming weeks.

“Human activity by means of boat traffic and water sports, as well as people and dogs on beaches can sometimes frighten away nursing mothers and inadvertently lead to pups being injured or orphaned,” a spokesperson for Seal Rescue Ireland said.

People are being advised not to put the seal in the water as injured, sick and newborn pups are on land for a reason. They also advise people not to touch pups as they can bite, and to keep their distance as the presence of humans may lead to mothers abandoning otherwise healthy pups.

Seal Rescue Ireland: 087 1955 393.