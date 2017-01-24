Home»Today's Stories

Commissioner: New code of ethics will not be a ‘tick box’ exercise

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Irish Examiner Reporter

The Garda commissioner has said ethical policing is not a “tick box exercise” and committed the organisation to implementing a code of ethics, published yesterday by the Policing Authority.

Authority chairwoman Josephine Feehily said public confidence in institutions of State, such as An Garda Síochána is “really fragile” and “needs to be minded”.

She said the code of ethics is not a list of “do this, do that, and don’t do the other”, but a set of principles to “inspire and guide” members.

The Garda Representative Association, which has more than 10,000 members, criticised the document, saying it goes for regulation, not inspiration. General secretary Pat Ennis said it is disappointing that the code retains “all the hallmarks of authoritarian orders imposed on a demoralised workforce”. He suggested a code of ethics be “nurtured rather than dictated”.

The code sets out nine standards of conduct and commitment: Duty to uphold the law, honesty and integrity, respect and equality, authority and responsibility, police powers, information and privacy, transparency and communication, speaking up and reporting wrongdoing, and leadership.

The code states that while close cooperation and team spirit are essential for gardaí, the “primary loyalty must be to the public”.

The code is also expected to underpin processes such as recruitment, evaluation of performance, assessment for suitability for promotion, and appointment to specialist units. It will work in parallel with Garda discipline regulations.

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan said the code would “enhance” the organisation.

“Working ethically is not just a tick box exercise, it cannot be just another job on the list,” she said.

“Working ethically must be central to all we do. The next step in this process is to ensure all our people live this code.”

Launching the code, Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald commended the philosophy and the language used in it and said it would be a “beacon” to guide ethical behaviour.

Ms Feehily said public confidence in institutions of the State is one of her passions.

“It is really fragile,” she said. “It can so easily be dented. It really needs to be minded, in particular by oversight bodies.”

She pointed out that, over the next five years, 30%-35% of the force will be coming through the ranks — and that the code of ethics will help pass on values.

