Comedy leads the line for RTÉ this Christmas

Mrs Browns Boys, Bridget & Eamon, and Baz and Nancy going to see the Pope are some of the highlights on RTÉ for the Christmas period.

The schedule features the usual mix of entertainment, comedy, music, films and documentaries.

Listed as one of the star attractions for all the family is Angela’s Christmas — a new feature-length animation by Brown Bag Films based on Frank McCourt’s book, Angela’s Ashes, and featuring the voices of Ruth Negga and Lucy O’Connell.

Mother and son duo Baz Ashmawy and Nancy will also hit our Christmas screens as they go in search of one of Nancy’s heroes in a special new one-off, Baz and Nancy’s Holy Show, which sees the pair on a quest to see Pope Francis at the Vatican.

There will also be two brand new Mrs Brown’s Boys specials. Another comedy highlight will be Senior Moments the comedy show in which seniors prank unsuspecting young folk, while Bridget & Eamon also features on the festive schedule of highlights.

RTÉ is also marking the 30th anniversary of the classic Christmas song ‘Fairytale of New York’ with a new documentary looking back at the making of Fairytale in the company of Shane MacGowan, who turns 60 on Christmas Day, as he reminisces about the writing of the song.

Paul Simon, Billy Bragg, Christy Moore, Imelda May and Bob Geldof are among the musicians and songwriters interviewed, along with former members of The Pogues.

Elsewhere for music fans, The Nathan Carter Christmas Special sees Ireland’s favourite country star joined by special guests for “a night of music, dance and plenty of laughs”.

In a one-off Christmas special, RTÉ’s Celebrity Home of the Year will feature retired Leinster and Ireland rugby player Mike Ross, TV and radio presenter Eoghan Mc Dermott, writer Melissa Hill, broadcaster Lorraine Keane and senator David Norris.

Movie premieres on RTÉ One and RTÉ2 this Christmas include: Brooklyn, Gone Girl, Spectre, Big Hero 6, Jurassic World, Daddy’s Home, Cinderella, Finding Nemo and Hotel Transylvania 2, Monument Men, Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Love and Mercy, Birdman, Guardians of the Galaxy, Horrible Bosses 2, Avengers: Age of Ultron and The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies.

Harry Potter fans will be treated to a run of Harry Potter films on RTÉ2, plus a special hour-long Harry Potter: a History of Magic on New Year’s Day.