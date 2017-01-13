Home»Today's Stories

Collaboration with Spain to tackle Dublin gangland violence to increase, say gardaí

Friday, January 13, 2017
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Reporter

Gardaí are to increase co-operation with Spanish police in a bid to tackle the escalating gangland violence in Dublin.

The feud between the Kinahan and Hutch gangs has claimed lives in Spain and Ireland, including the shooting of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

Members of the Guardia Civil have already been involved in searches in Dublin as part of operations to fight the bloody feud between the Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Gardaí have also travelled to Marbella to take part in raids as many of the leading members of both criminal cartels are now based in Spain.

The issue of gang crime, security and drug running was discussed at a meeting between Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid.

READ NEXT North election may clash with Brexit talks, Taoiseach Enda Kenny warns

Mr Kenny said there is already a “very close relationship” between gardaí and the Spanish police.

Mr Rajoy said there has been increased co-operation between both countries but this would be ramped up.

“The co-operation we have at the moment is considerable both in the area of fighting terror and fighting organised crime, to try and make sure there is no impunity for these criminal gangs. We have increased co-operation to be as efficient as possible,” he said.

He said the feud, which has claimed the lives of members of the Hutch and Kinahan gangs in both countries, cannot be addressed by states on their own as criminals operating in Europe do not recognise borders.

“It makes it much more efficient for police and security services to be working together to pool the information we have. At the moment we have done a good job but we will do even more in the future,” he said.

Mr Kenny added: “Our gardaí have a liaison officer here in Madrid who has been of great assistance.”

Separately, Mr Kenny said he would be working to establish strong ties with Donald Trump’s administration.

It comes after president-elect Trump held his first press conference since winning the US presidential election during which he accused a CNN reporter of spreading “fake news” and repeatedly refused to take questions from the journalist. He went onto suggest that intelligence agencies may be responsible for releasing a dossier containing allegations that Russia holds compromising information about him.

Mr Kenny said he had not viewed the press conference.

“Having spoken to him shortly after he took office I mentioned a number of things to him in relation to our interest and politics generally. I look forward to continuing the strong relationship we have in the areas of employment, trade, growth and opportunities,” he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT North election may clash with Brexit talks, Taoiseach Enda Kenny warns

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Judge orders woman to sell her home

Mushrooms led to ‘whiplash-like eruptions’

Assault during early-morning taxi share to cost man €1,000

Cork's Jack Lynch Tunnel revamp set to be disruptive


Breaking Stories

Gardaí receive 66 files in relation to possible breaches of election laws

'Irishman of the century' T.K. Whitaker being laid to rest today

Young mother killed in Meath crash; six-year-old seriously injured

Family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack to meet Taoiseach

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 