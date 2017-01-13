Collaboration with Spain to tackle Dublin gangland violence to increase, say gardaí

Gardaí are to increase co-operation with Spanish police in a bid to tackle the escalating gangland violence in Dublin.

Members of the Guardia Civil have already been involved in searches in Dublin as part of operations to fight the bloody feud between the Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Gardaí have also travelled to Marbella to take part in raids as many of the leading members of both criminal cartels are now based in Spain.

The issue of gang crime, security and drug running was discussed at a meeting between Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid.

Mr Kenny said there is already a “very close relationship” between gardaí and the Spanish police.

Mr Rajoy said there has been increased co-operation between both countries but this would be ramped up.

“The co-operation we have at the moment is considerable both in the area of fighting terror and fighting organised crime, to try and make sure there is no impunity for these criminal gangs. We have increased co-operation to be as efficient as possible,” he said.

He said the feud, which has claimed the lives of members of the Hutch and Kinahan gangs in both countries, cannot be addressed by states on their own as criminals operating in Europe do not recognise borders.

“It makes it much more efficient for police and security services to be working together to pool the information we have. At the moment we have done a good job but we will do even more in the future,” he said.

Mr Kenny added: “Our gardaí have a liaison officer here in Madrid who has been of great assistance.”

Separately, Mr Kenny said he would be working to establish strong ties with Donald Trump’s administration.

It comes after president-elect Trump held his first press conference since winning the US presidential election during which he accused a CNN reporter of spreading “fake news” and repeatedly refused to take questions from the journalist. He went onto suggest that intelligence agencies may be responsible for releasing a dossier containing allegations that Russia holds compromising information about him.

Mr Kenny said he had not viewed the press conference.

“Having spoken to him shortly after he took office I mentioned a number of things to him in relation to our interest and politics generally. I look forward to continuing the strong relationship we have in the areas of employment, trade, growth and opportunities,” he said.