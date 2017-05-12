Home»Today's Stories

Cocaine worth €31,000 found under man’s bed

Friday, May 12, 2017
Liam Heylin

Gardaí in Carrigaline, Co Cork, searched the home of a young man who was never in trouble before and found €31,000 worth of cocaine stashed under his bed.

Gavin Clancy expressed remorse and described it as a “reality check”. Despite his previously clean record, the 24-year-old faced the possibility of a mandatory minimum jail term of 10 years.

Judge Gerard O’Brien said he wanted to consider the matter and adjourned sentencing until May 19.

Detective Garda Rory O’Connell went to the home of Clancy, at Elmside, Carrigaline, Co Cork, and found the drugs with the co-operation of the accused.

At Cork Circuit Criminal Court, Clancy pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of the drug on June 8, 2016, at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin asked what the actual value was.

Imelda Kelly, prosecuting, said the street value was €31,000.

Sinéad Behan, defending, said the defendant had not come to the attention of gardaí before and there was no suggestion he was involved with drugs now. “He is genuinely remorseful and appears to have changed his ways. There is clear urinalysis. Since this happened he has realised the gravity of the matter,” Ms Behan said.

Ms Behan said he was attending a local drug counsellor and was in full-time employment.

“He has written a letter of apology which expresses his sincere embarrassment and remorse,” Ms Behan said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS court, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hero teen meets boy she rescued from River Lee

Hundreds of metres of tunnels discovered under Spike Island

Praise for man who put Facebook friends’ pics on porn site

Gardaí to face the biggest pension levy hike of public sector workers


Breaking Stories

Fire fighters battling gorse fire near homes on Achill Island

Man collects €6.1m won after buying Lotto ticket on trip to town with second jackpot win in seven months

'Significant threat to women' has sentence for sexually exploiting 12-year-old over the internet cut

National Lottery advises customers NOT to respond to calls offering EuroMillions free plays

Lifestyle

Spoiling tactics are no good for kids in long run

The human jobs that could never be replaced by robots

Kevin Bacon is happy to play an object of desire in 'I Love Dick'

Michael Twomey is a true stalwart of Cork theatre

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

    • 7
    • 8
    • 19
    • 29
    • 36
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 