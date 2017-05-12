Cocaine worth €31,000 found under man’s bed

Gardaí in Carrigaline, Co Cork, searched the home of a young man who was never in trouble before and found €31,000 worth of cocaine stashed under his bed.

Gavin Clancy expressed remorse and described it as a “reality check”. Despite his previously clean record, the 24-year-old faced the possibility of a mandatory minimum jail term of 10 years.

Judge Gerard O’Brien said he wanted to consider the matter and adjourned sentencing until May 19.

Detective Garda Rory O’Connell went to the home of Clancy, at Elmside, Carrigaline, Co Cork, and found the drugs with the co-operation of the accused.

At Cork Circuit Criminal Court, Clancy pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of the drug on June 8, 2016, at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin asked what the actual value was.

Imelda Kelly, prosecuting, said the street value was €31,000.

Sinéad Behan, defending, said the defendant had not come to the attention of gardaí before and there was no suggestion he was involved with drugs now. “He is genuinely remorseful and appears to have changed his ways. There is clear urinalysis. Since this happened he has realised the gravity of the matter,” Ms Behan said.

Ms Behan said he was attending a local drug counsellor and was in full-time employment.

“He has written a letter of apology which expresses his sincere embarrassment and remorse,” Ms Behan said.